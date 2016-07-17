Pros and cons of PlayStation Vue for soccer fans

I took the opportunity to test drive PlayStation Vue recently, to see how it works and whether soccer fans may find it useful to watch the Beautiful Game.
Here are the pros and cons:
CONS
1. PlayStation Vue is more expensive than Sling TV. The cheapest plan PlayStation Vue has is $29.99/month compared to Sling Orange for $20/month or Sling Blue for $25/month. If you’re looking to save money, PlayStation Vue may not be the solution you want.
2. With PlayStation Vue, some channels are not available to watch on mobile phones or tablets even if you pay to subscribe to those channels. You can watch them on your PS3/PS4 or Roku, for example, but some of the channels aren’t accessible when watching PS Vue on your mobile device. According to PlayStation, they say that “Some channels are not available through PlayStation Vue Mobile due to streaming rights, and will be marked as such with a Mobile Restricted badge.”
3. You can’t use PlayStation Vue at your friend or family’s house, or on the road. For some strange season, PlayStation Vue ties your account to your home location. So if you do want to use it outside of your home, you’re unable to do so (there are some workarounds, however). On top of that, if your IP address changes for any reason, expect an array of error messages.
4. If you want to watch PlayStation Vue on your Windows PC or Apple computer, you can’t. There’s no app available for the PC, unlike Sling TV which runs on PCs and Apple computers. You have to watch PS Vue through an approved device such as a PS4, Roku, etc.
5. PlayStation Vue isn’t available on as many devices as fuboTV or Sling TV. You can watch PlayStation Vue only on a PS3 or PS4, or an Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, iPad, iPhone, Android and Roku.
In comparison, Sling TV is available on:
Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets and Xbox One.
fuboTV, meanwhile is available on:
Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
6. PlayStation Vue doesn’t provide access to beIN SPORTS Connect. And without beIN SPORTS Connect, you won’t be able to watch many La Liga, Championship, Serie A, Capital One Cup games, as well as other programming. In comparison, fuboTV provides access to beIN SPORTS Connect.
7. You have to create a PlayStation Network account in order to sign up for a trial to PlayStation Vue. If you already have a PS3 or PS4, then that’s no big deal. But if you don’t have either of those two consoles, you have to register for the PlayStation Network account, and then sign up for the PlayStation Vue trial. With Sling TV and fuboTV, you just sign up for the free trial and you’re in.
8. If you want to sign up for a free 7-day trial to PS Vue on your Roku, you can’t. You have to go to the PlayStation website, sign up for a free PlayStation Network account and then sign up for the trial. It’s a shame you can’t sign up for a free trial directly from the Roku device.
9. When you sign up for a free trial to PlayStation Vue, there’s even more steps. You have to select your sex (male/female), enter your birth date and create a profile name. Why do they need your birthdate to watch streaming? Beats me.
10. The user interface for PlayStation Vue isn’t as good or as easy to use as Sling TV. In particular, Sling TV’s recently improved app for the Roku is much better than PS Vue.
PROS
1. PlayStation Vue’s selection of channels available is very comprehensive. For the Elite Slim package, which is $44.99 per month, you get:
FOX on demand, NBC on demand, ABC on demand, AMC, American Heroes, Animal Planet, beIN SPORTS, BET, BET Gospel, BET Jams, Boomerang, Bravo, BTN, BTN Alternate, Cartoon Network, Centric, Chiller, Cloo, CMT, CMT Music, CNBC, CNBC World, CNN, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Channel, Discovery Family, Discovery Life Channel, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, DIY, E!, EPIX Hits, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Esquire Network, Food Network, FOX Business, FOX College Sports, FOX Deportes, FOX News, FOX Sports regional, Freeform, FS1, FS2, Fusion, FX, FXM, FXX, Golf, HGTV, HI-YAH, HLN, IFC, IMPACT, Investigation Discovery, Logo, Machinima, MGM, MSNBC, MTV, MTV Hits, MTV Live, MTV2, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, National Geographic Channel, NBCSN, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, Nicktoons, One World Sports, Outside Television, OWN, Oxygen, Poker Central, POP, Science, SEC Network, Sony Movie Channel, Spike, Sprout, SundanceTV, SyFy, TBS, Teen Nick, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, TV Land, Universal, USA, Velocity, VH1, VH1 Classic, WE tv
2. Unlike Sling TV, you can pause and rewind ESPN programming.
3. PS Vue allows you to stream content in every room of your house at no additional charge. With Sling TV, you’re limited to the number of streams you can run concurrently.
4. PlayStation Vue provides access to NBC Sports App and ESPN3, which opens the door to a lot of soccer programming that isn’t available on NBCSN and the ESPN channels.
PlayStation Vue, while offering NBCSN and the NBC Sports App as well as other soccer networks, is a worthy contender in the soccer streaming space, but isn’t perfect by any means. The quest to find the ultimate streaming service that offers everything you could possibly need continues. PlayStation Vue comes close, but hopefully a more cost-effective and comprehensive service will be available in the near future.
I know its been stated that Sling doesnt sponsor this site, but it really seems like it, considering how much information is skewed towards Sling.
Youre first comment about cost, it would cost the more money to get the same amount of channels on Vue and Sling, and im talking about Soccer channels specifically.
To get ESPN, NBC, Fox, and beIN on Sling. You need to get Sling Blue (Fox, NBC), Sling Orange (ESPN) and the Sports addon (+ $5 for beIN Sports) totaling $45.
Its $40 for both packages, then $5 extra for beIN, and that doesnt include beIN en Espanol. With Vue you can get all of those with the Core Slim (medium package) for $35, and add the Spanish pack for beIN en Espanol for $5. Not to mention the fact that you get the addons for those channels (Apart from beIN Connect, but Sling doesnt offer that either).
So Sling really doesnt offer an advantage in terms of watching Football at all. The mobile restriction thing is something but, with access to Fox Sports Go, Watch ESPN, and in particular NBC Sports, you dont need to go through PS Vue to watch the sports, it would just act as your log in.
And with PS Vue, you didnt even mention the DVR options, Sling doesnt have this.
Again the whole sponsorship talk comes into play, considering it is mentioned on every other article that Fubo and Sling are great way to watch Football. The fact that this article is missing a lot of key points, and has others simply incorrect, is bothersome.
Granted it really doesnt matter which you like, competition is needed, but writing something like this is, which clearly favors one side for reasons that we can only guess at, is not good for anyone.
Velija, thanks for your feedback. I completely disagree with your assertion that Sling TV “is mentioned on every other article that Fubo and Sling are great way to watch Football.” That’s completely untrue.
Some people will like Vue better, others will prefer Sling TV. Like I said in the article, it all depends what you’re looking for and want. You raise a good point about DVR functionality. That’s one feature I forgot to mention.
With Sling Blue and Sling Orange combined with the Best of Spanish TV package (for a total of $45/month), you get all the FOX channels, all the NBC channels, all the ESPN channels as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Espanol and all of the Univision channels.
You forget PS Vue is compatible with Chromecast and also you can use your PS Vue login with the native channel apps to watch other games. You can use login just like a cable login to access Fox Sports, NBC Live Extra and WatchESPN which solves your out of your home problem and for use in computers.
I don’t think you did your research on this subject.
As a former sling tv member that switched to ps vue, you hit it on the head with your response about the service. However the article was focused on soccer, but i agree that the info in the article was misleading because the PsVue Mid level package is much more valuable than the Sling tv’s patch work of packages, and is worth it. I can watch multiple espn streams on several tvs and phones, at the same time. Ive cut my cable bill by more than 80 dollars and get more.
Thanks so much for the review, good to see the pro’s and cons of each provider. I agree with Velija that competition is a good thing. I’m still over the moon that online only fans will be able to watch the premier league and other soccer/futbol using devices other than the bloated and expensive conventional TV packages with their lamentable customer service.
For me the Sling pack is the only way to go because (1) I’ll be watching mostly on my MacBook Pro and (2) there’s times when I won’t be at my home ISP location.
I’m really hoping that, for matches I can’t watch live, Sling will not reveal the outcome/score either by blatantly stating it on the launch page or giving obvious clues by having the link tab covered by a photo of the winning team wildly celebrating!
Thanks for the kind words Rye. With so many streaming choices, the winner is we soccer fans who now have plenty of options to choose from.
This Fall a new Real-time, interactive, live sports game app is launching. How it works is if you are watching a Premier League, or MLS, game, you open the app to that game and interact in real-time, by predicting and calling plays. The app will be a FREE download, and players can watch their favorite sports team, interactive by making predictions, and calling plays, and the player can earn rewards like hats and shirts, electronics like an iPad or TV, Vacations, Tickets to a Big Game, or even a car. Will change the way we play sports as fans.
Launching in the Fall with live NFL Football and MLS Soccer then expand to Premier League, NBA Basketball, and other sports. Next year will be able to watch the British Open and predict shots, scores, and winners, in real-time.
might as well have cable.
My cable bill was $100, $50 internet & $50 tv (including a dvr). So whatever solution has to be not just $50 but well lower to make it worthwhile.
I only want about 6 or 7 channels (NBC sports, NBC Sports extra channels, Fox Sports 1, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN watch, Bien. So until there’s a solution that’s well cheaper than $50 bucks (i’m thinking $20-$30 at most) cable and a dvr is a better option.
$45 bucks ain’t enough. I’d rather pay an extra $5, have a dvr, sleep in on weekends and watch games at reasonable hours. Use my dvr and see champions league games when i get home from work. Plus then i’d simply get an extra 100 channels i rarely watch anyways.
It should be mentioned that for all the channels that are mobile restricted so that you can’t access them outside the home — that’s not quite accurate. All the channels offer apps for iOS and Android, and you can log in to those channel apps using your Playstation Vue credentials. I use that all the time to access streaming content outside the home. When at home, I use the PS Vue app itself.
PlayStation Vue is hands down better.
without Question PlayStation Vue is the hands down winner, HD viewing of 75+ channels on the mid tier package, all my Philly Eagles , Flyers, Sixers, Phillies on Comcast channel DVR capability for up to 28 -days, plus they have added Roku Adroid Amazon Fire Tv& stick etc.
the new Play station vue app just rolled out an updated firmware making the interface more user friendly.
Sony has won this battle so far”
Question for Vue users, so I can log in and watch on my PS4 in the living room, Fire TV in bedroom, iPad whereever at home but I can’t login anywhere away from my home network like if I am in a hotel or visiting family? It’s tied to your home network or IP?
PlayStation Vue is clearly the better one, hands down….. If Sling really doesn’t sponsor this site, then here’s the key points missing out in this review:
1. Streaming quality: This is all we want. With Sling all I get is constant buffering, freezes and lags. What’s the point of lower price with lower quality?
3. IP/Mobile restriction: It is annoying but actually there is easy workaround. Use the Vue credentials on almost any TV everywhere apps and you are good to go. Mobile restriction is absolutely not a big issue here. I’m pretty sure that no one’s ever opened the horrendous Sling app during the Euro and Wimbledon season because of far superior quality on WatchESPN, which unfortunately is the only TV everywhere app supported.
To Sling: if you don’t know how to do streaming, at least let others do the job for you.
Just change the name of the site to SlingSoccerTalk because we all know you’re shilling for them.
You didn’t mention Vue’s DVR and CatchUp features. All you did was use every chance to bash and compare their service to Sling.
You also lied. Vue has access to BEIN connect.
Frill, PS Vue is one of our sponsors too. Regarding beIN SPORTS Connect, when I tested PS Vue this summer, I didn’t see Vue listed at https://beinsportsconnect.tv/index.html and I don’t think it worked when I tried to log in using Vue credentials. If it does work now, I stand corrected.
beIN Sports Connect is Included with Playstation VUE. Watching it right now on my phone
So what’s the best deal for watching Bein (connect), FS1 & FS2, NBCSN (live extra)?
VUE Core $45? With Sling it can be cheaper but without Connects & Live extras…or Sling blue + FuboTV but still without Live Extra $35…still expensive for just watching football.
Do I have access to BeinConnect with PS Vue Slim + Español Pack?
I wonder because just includes Bein Sports in spanish, but I don´t see any mention of beinsports in english…
I´m currently looking to change my Sling Orange+Spanish (25$/month) to either:
– Sling Blue+Spanish (30$/month) which will include Bein Sports, NCBSN and Fox, but no access to online features of those channels..
– PS Vue Slim + Español (35$/month) which will include Bein Sports, NCBSN, Fox and ESPN. And it grants access to online features of those channels.
The one I’m not sure is BeinConnected… and it matters a lot to me because I’m a die hard fan of Juventus (Serie A games are usually live in BeinSport (English))… so this matters a lot to me…
I Think I´m going to be on the PS Vue side for this one
Just verified that PlayStation Vue subscribers now have access to beIN Sports Connect!