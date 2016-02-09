Home
Bundesliga nets 318,000 viewers on FOX Deportes for Leverkusen-Bayern Munich

February 9, 2016 Bayer 04 Leverkusen, bayer leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Leagues: Bundesliga, Soccer On TV, TV Ratings 1 Comment

Saturday’s broadcast of Bayer Leverkusen versus Bayern Munich was watched by an average viewing audience of 318,000 people on FOX Deportes, according to data from Sports TV Ratings.

FOX Deportes televised the game live on Saturday, February 6th from 12:30pm to 2:30pm ET. The Spanish-language network is in 22 million homes across the United States, which represents 19% of the total households.

Leverkusen vs Bayern on FOX Deportes was the #4 live sports event on U.S. Spanish-language TV on Saturday, behind 3 Liga MX matches (2 of which featured Club America and Chivas Guadalajara.) Plus the broadcast on FOX Deportes is the biggest audience of the season for a Bundesliga match on FOX Deportes.

The 0-0 draw between Leverkusen and Bayern Munich featured Mexico star Javier Hernandez. Unfortunately for viewers, Chicharito had very few opportunities to score in the match except for one shot that bounced next to the post and almost hit Munich forward Thomas Müller.

While the 318,000 number is impressive by FOX Deportes’ standards, the coverage of the game on the English-language FOX over-the-air network only netted a 0.33 overnight rating. The final viewing numbers will be announced on Thursday.

