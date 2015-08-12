beIN SPORTS renews Serie A TV rights in US through 2018

beIN SPORTS has renewed the US audiovisual rights to Serie A for seasons 2015-16 through 2017/18, according to MP & Silva, the agency that manages and distributes the Serie A international rights.
The new rights acquisition means that the 2015/16 Serie A season will kick-off on Saturday, August 22 on beIN SPORTS for the fourth consecutive season. In 2012, the incumbent FOX Sports lost the Serie A rights to beIN SPORTS, who acquired them for seasons 2012-13 through 2014-15.
beIN SPORTS is currently in more than 17 million homes in the United States.
For soccer fans who are cord cutters or unable to get beIN SPORTS on their cable/satellite system, fuboTV provides access to both beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Español for $6.99 per month, which includes access to games from Serie A, La Liga, Ligue Un, the English Championship and more.
The opening game of the 2015/16 Serie A season will feature Verona vs. AS Roma at Noon ET/9am PT on Saturday, August 22.
Stunning! I was of the notion that Serie A had previously realized the folly of sacrificing viewership for money and that they understood that it was more important to be on a network with the clearance to expand their brand in the US.
It’s possible that the major networks (ESPN, NBC, FOX) simply weren’t very interested in the league, but I’m really shocked that Serie A would condemn itself to three more years of relative obscurity just for the dollars. It’s really shocking!
To be frank, the level of interest in Serie A has decreased considerably in recent years due to the decline in the league, but last season saw some glimmers of hope.
If beIN SPORTS didn’t decide to cover the league, I would have had to wonder who else would have been interested. So give beIN SPORT credit where credit is due. At least they’re making a commitment to showing the league on US TV for the next 3 years.
The Italian Serie A has plenty of Latin American players. I’m sure that Latinos in the United States would love to watch them.
The only “Latino” group in the U.S. that can drive TV ratings is the MEXICANS, which account for about 65% of all “Latinos” in the U.S.
Serie A does NOT have any Mexican players.
Univision Deportes Network got the Dutch Eredivisie this season for one reason and one reason ONLY: Andres Guardado.
True. Calcio is not what it used to be. Most of this is self inflicted due to scandals etc. Viewers or the top players are not interested in this league as they were in the past.
RAI International should still have U.S rights to Serie A in Italian. No one else would have bid against RAI.
Serie A is ultra niche content, with an average of less than 50000 U.S. viewers per match. Other than Juventus, no other team is competitive. Both Milan clubs have dropped off in quality during the past 3 years.
Shouldn’t be shocked – it’s very likely major networks were not interested. The timing of Serie A matches conflicts with college football in the fall and college basketball in winter, not to mention the NFL, all of which ESPN, Fox and NBC have rights too. The Premier League and Bundesliga are perfect timing in that many matches are in the morning EST so don’t conflict with afternoon sports. The league can put out as much exposure as they can, but 50k people nationwide watching a Serie A match isn’t going to supplant even the worst college football and basketball games.
True, but NBC only broadcasts the late night NFL games. They barely have any College Football or Basketball apart from Notre Dame football and A-10 basketball. It could’ve been a nice place to see some Calcio.
Personally I think the line about ESPN not wanting the EPL because of college football was weak. It’s an easy out for them, but there would be plenty of time windows they could have taken that would not have conflicted with college football.
To be honest EPL is the only property major US networks are interested in because it can deliver ratings on English Language channels. Fox are regretting signing the contract for Bundesliga because they did this in 2013 when there was the all German CL final. They speculated Germany would have the best league and the Bayern and Dortmund would develop to dominate European football. As the Bundesliga rights start this year they are not happy with the Bundesliga as it exists now. Proof of their lack of faith in the BL is they were prepared to spend a billion of the EPL and push the BL on their minor channels.
That is nonsense.
1. If FOX Sports (U.S.) didn’t like the Bundesliga, it would have done with it did with U.S. rights to the Dutch Eredivisie by not exercising the right to buy the rights. (FOX had first dibs at Eredivisie rights worldwide, but chose to pass on U.S. rights and allowed IMG to put those rights on the open market. Univision Deportes Network bought U.S. pay-TV rights to the Eredivisie this season, presumably because Mexican National Team captain Andres Guardado plays for PSV.)
2. FOX Sports (either by itself or as the leader of “The Alliance” with Discovery, ESPN, and Univision; depending on what you believe) didn’t bid anywhere close to $1 billion for 6 seasons of U.S. EPL rights. The fact that NBC Universal/Comcast won U.S. EPL rights on the first round of bidding meant that FOX’s bid was less than 88% of NBCU’s bid. If you accept the reported amount of $1 billion as NBCU’s winning bid, then FOX bid less than $880 million.
In any case:
1. FOX has decided to put over 50 Bundesliga matches on FOX Sports 1. I was surprised by this, as I figured that no more than 20 matches (involving Bayern Munich, the only team in the Bundesliga that can compete with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid) would make it on FOX Sports 1.
2. FOX’s attempt to take the U.S. rights to EPL away from NBCU was pathetically uncompetitive. In other words, the attempt was an “unmitigated failure”, as FOX’s bid was not even enough to meet Scudamore’s criteria to trigger a 2nd round of bidding (top two bids must be within 12% of each other.) I don’t blame the likes of Discovery, ESPN, and Univision all disavowing the existence of “The Alliance”.
Lesson for Eric Shanks et. al. at FOX Sports: if you are going to mess with NBCU, at least put in a bid in Round 1 that would force Scudamore to request a 2nd round of bids.
Considering that beIN was willing to pay around $30 million/season while the likes of FOX wouldn’t have even offered $10 million, Serie A owners should be laughing as they run to their “private” bankers. 🙂
==
Waiting for the La Liga deals to be confirmed. There are two international packages for this cycle: the MEDIAPRO package (iwhich includes Real Madrid home games) and the Telefonica package (which includes Barcelona home games).
As for the La Liga club channels in the U.S,, both have new homes. Real Madrid TV reportedly took $30 million/year from Microsoft (in a global deal) so one can watch RMTV on your phone, tablet, or PC. Barca TV is now on Univision Deportes Network.
Since you mentioned it and I’m a Barca fan, any chance either the Mediapro or the Telefonica package goes to an English language outlet other than BeIn? Hard to see Fox with the Bundesliga and College Football taking one. I guess in theory ESPN (though college football on Saturdays would rule out anything other than games ending before 9 a.m. eastern on ESPN because of their pregame and anything before noon eastern on ESPN2 when first games kickoff), and NBC’s family of networks could take one (though games would likely have to bounce around between NBCSN, CNBC, (MSNBC?) and USA as EPL schedules dictate). Would be weird to have the packages go to different outlets.
We should know more by this weekend.
The Bein Sports USA twitter account replied to a question yesterday stating they have the rights.
Can you send me a link? I couldn’t find it.
just sent you an email
I did see that same tweet. My only question is how long did beIn secure the rights?
Any news on sublicensing rights of bundesliga to ESPN?
FOX sublicensed Spanish-language U.S. pay-TV rights for half of the Bundesliga matches to GOLTV, on the condition that over-the-top streaming services such as KlowdTV and fuboTV black out GOLTV during Bundesliga matches.
ESPN, Inc. has U.S. TV rights to the German DFB Cup. ESPN, Inc. won’t have access to the Bundesliga in the U.S. in the near future.
Bein Sports offered them way more money and given the amount that Serie A has invested (Only second to the EPL) in players this Summer, it was the right call.
ESPN,Univision wants Serie A for 2018-2021