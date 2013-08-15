How to Watch Premier League Matches Via NBC Sports App

If you plan on watching the Premier League via the Internet in the US this season, take a few minutes to equip yourself with all the tools you need to watch the games.
For residents of the United States, all 380 matches of each Premier League season through May 2016 will be available via live streaming free of charge as long as you have a TV subscription to NBCSN (NBC Sports Network) and your TV provider has an agreement in place to offer the service to you via an authenticated login.
Here’s how to watch Premier League matches live via NBC Sports App.
You currently have three main options to choose from to access NBC Sports App — the web, your smartphone or via a tablet device.
.
NBC Sports Live App — on the web
To watch live Premier League matches via the web, simply visit the NBC Sports App website and select the match you want to watch. You’ll be prompted to select your TV provider (see screenshot below):
The next step is to authenticate your login via your TV provider, which means that you’ll need to enter your username and password that you use on your providers website. This way, both the TV provider and NBC Sports can verify that you’re a current subscriber (you’ll need to subscribe to NBCSN via TV in order to ensure you’ll gain access via NBC Sports Live App). Once that’s complete, you’re in.
You’ll see a screenshot below that shows the different player controls you can choose from:
.
NBC Sports App — on smartphones
If you’re on the go, you can watch Premier League matches via the NBC Sports App on your smartphone.
Apple iPhone or iPod Touch users need to download the app from the iTunes store. Android users can download the app from Google Play store.
The process of logging in to the NBC Sports Live App on your smartphone is the same as with the web where you have to enter your username and password for your TV provider to access the app.
Once you’ve logged in, you can then pick and choose what live games you’d like to watch. See screenshot below from the Apple iPhone:
.
NBC Sports App — on tablet devices
The NBC Sports Live App is also available on tablet devices such as the Apple iPad and Android tablets.
For the Apple iPad version of the NBC Sports App, it’s the same as the one for the iPhone except that it has a larger screen real estate. Download the app via iTunes.
For Android tablets, the app is available via Google Play.
.
As of press time, every single match will be made available live on television and the Internet via a combination of NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), NBC, Premier League Extra Time, NBC Sports App and other NBC networks. However, not every single match will be available on demand for the beginning of the season.
.
Read — Where to Find Premier League Extra Time On Your Cable or Satellite System.
Read — Everything You Need to Know About NBC’s Coverage of the Premier League.
Still haven’t seen anything from DirecTV about Premier League Extra Time. I’m sure hoping to watch Everton on my TV this weekend.
The answers are at http://worldsoccertalk.com/2013/08/15/where-to-find-premier-league-extra-time-on-your-cable-or-satellite-system/
I have DirecTV, and we will have 100% coverage 🙂
Thanks, Gaffer. Must have missed that article today.
I recently dropped TWC and went with just internet service through ATT Uverse. Is TV subscription required to watch via Ipad live?
Yes, you need to subscribe to NBC Sports Network via TV in order to access NBC Sports Live Extra via the Internet/AT&T Uverse.
how do you subcribe to nbc sports network via?
NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) is available via cable or satellite in the US. If you subscribe to that channel, most TV providers offer you access to NBC Sports Live Extra via http://www.nbcsports.com/liveextra
Saturday may be as good as Christmas morning.
This is awesome! I have the Live Extra on my iphone and have not had any issues watching videos on it.
This is great news with clear instruction!! Thanks for this information.
are you able to select your cable provider right now on NBCSN live extra online? I’m not getting that choice. I want to be able to stream on my desktop Saturday.
Hi Ahmed, it should give you that choice. If your TV provider isn’t listed, then they may not have agreed a deal with NBC to grant access.
Or if you can access the app without being prompted to select your cable provider, perhaps you’ve already logged in during the past?
Which TV provider do you have?
Only when you want to watch one of their live programs will you be able to log on. Not before. Earlier today I watched live golf and then got the screen to log on.
NBC Sports Live Extra only has a select few programs that are shown live. Look at their schedule.
Be forewarned, the Live Extra app is extremely glitchy and often freezes. I’ve had problems with it on both Apple and Android products. Hopefully there is a fix soon, but I wouldn’t rely too heavily on the app just yet.
Direct TV has the following tv listings:
Ch 491 upcoming: Norwich City-Everton
Ch 492 upcoming: Sunderland -Fulham
Ch 493 upcoming: West Ham-Cardiff
Ch 494 upcoming: West Brom-Southampton
Yes, Saturday mornings will be glorious.
DirecTV rules!!!
The app is awful haven’t been able to watch even a single stream without crashing, does not work period, how do we let them know Gaffer? Cause obviously they ignore all the reviews
I’m sure they’re aware of it. They read this site and the comments.
I still cannot access any full match replays on my ipad or lap top. When are they going to fix this?!!!!!!!
The replays are only available online via the web.
I’ve had no problem using the app on my iPad with my DirecTV login. Admittedly I haven’t had it on for hours at a time., I wonder what their capacity is and will it be able to handle all of us hungry EPL fans come Saturday?
On August 17 at 10:00 AM AT&T Uverse will be showing the following matches live on its alternate channels:
Channel 1691 Norwich v Everton
Channel 1692 Sunderland v Fulham
Channel 1693 West Bromich Albion v Southhampton
Channel 1694 West Ham v Cardiff
I noticed on the snapshot above that WOW! Cable is one of the icons. Will WOW! subscribers have access to NBC Sports Live Extra for Premier League games?
It should work. Go ahead and try logging in. Let us know.
I assume the problem is that if you don’t have cable TV then NBC LIve sports Extra does not work. Stinks if that is the case. I guess I can understand why Comcast from a business end.
So, no way to watch on demand (replays)on sports live extra other then the main game on nbc?
dissapointing. where are the games on replay? and the app was very glitchy and froze often, a big step down from coverage availability from fox soccer IMO
Where are the replays??? This is a huge step down from FSC!
More info at http://worldsoccertalk.com/2013/08/15/nbc-sports-reveals-on-demand-capabilities-for-nbc-sports-live-extra-and-premier-league-extra-time/
It would be really nice if there was a way to watch online without having score tickers and highlight videos giving away the outcomes of games.
I wish I had foxsoccer2go back. I can’t believe I just said that.
Can someone plzz share username and password with me ?? I don’t have dish at my home please thanks
DISH Network customers have access to NBC Sports Live Extra.
If you don’t have cable or satellite at home, it’s time to sign up and pay like everyone else is.
NBC Sports Live Extra app on devices that run Android has now been updated as of August 23, 2013. More info at:
http://worldsoccertalk.com/2013/08/23/updated-nbc-sports-live-extra-app-for-android-devices-expected-by-tomorrow/
I miss Fox- If you have xfinity you can’t watch the extra matches on tv. No replay online either. So if you follow a team outher Man U or Arsenal you have to get up 5 am west coast time to watch a match.
Fox had a lousy presentation but at least I could see all the games. Also NBC spoils their own upcoming matches with score updates.
horrible
I already miss the combined coverage of the Premiership provided by Fox and ESPN. Both had replays. NBC outbid both Fox and ESPN to provide lower value and quality to the Soccer fans of US.
I never expected anything better from NBC, who had cheated all in the US of the live coverage of the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.
Is there anyway to get through to NBC to allow replays?
NBC will be showing all of the games on demand online, so you can watch them whenever you want.
They also show some of the games on replay on TV.
If you have Premier League Extra Time, just record the ones you want to watch so you can watch them later.
Please tell me exactly where. I clicked full match replays from the Soccer button on the primary navigation and the only available replays were for the two Sunday games which have not yet been played.
They’ve changed things around. I plan on writing a piece about it for WST in the next couple of days.
On NBC Sports Live Extra, can 2 different live games be watched simultaneously from 2 different devices (iPad or computer)?
Or does NBC Sports Live Extra limit access to seeing only 1 live game at a time on 1 device?
I’d like to see the Arsenal game and the Spurs game at the same time on 2 different devices.
You can have as many on as you like.
When I try going to a 2nd game (via Wifi) on a 2nd device, it never connects, only shows the loading icon.
Are there certain bandwidth requirements that are needed?
Gaffer, have you been able to show 2 or more different games on 2 or more different devices?
The NBC Sports Live Extra Android app still does NOT work on my T-Mobile (ZTE) Concord smart phone, which uses the older Android 2.3 OS. No live video. No on-demand video. Nada.
Will my login in work in the office?
It should, yes.
Really disliking nbc’s channel use. Streaming is a step backwards. They have so many real channels they could use which are currently showing junk shows.
I am having trouble accessing the replays online. I have found the soccer replay section of the website, but when I click on the replay, it goes to another page and just loads the content eventually displaying “coverage to begin shortly”, but no coverage actually beginning. I’ve tried on multiple browsers. Am I the only one having this problem? I have no issues with the live games, only replay. Thanks.
having the same problem
This article is not clear at all. You can’t choose the game you want to watch online.
Yes you can via NBCSports.com/liveextra
No. Replays are not available. It skips directly to highlights.
Correct. They used to be available, but they’re not available on a consistent basis anymore.
See my review at http://worldsoccertalk.com/2013/11/08/rating-nbc-sports-coverage-of-the-premier-league-on-us-tv-and-internet/
The replays on the nbc sports live extra website do not work. They are listed but after the obligatory commercial it simply goes to a goal highlight. So essentially the game is ruined and I know the result at that point. This has to be fixed.
Replays not working. Poor website. Fox was better (never thought I would say that).
Hello. If I miss the 4:45AM game here in California, will they replay it on NBC SPORTS or NBC Sports Live Extra later in the day? Thanks.
Your best bet is to dvr it. But if you cant, the next best thing is to watch the replay via the web later in the day (pro soccer talk often posts the link on their website).
How come COX cable is suddenly not appearing in the provider list? It was there last week now I can’t find it.
Why doesn’t NBC Live Extra Replay the Arsenal matches??? It replays every other EPL match, and will play the match live, but if I miss it, they don’t add it to the Full Event Replays tab. Is this some sort of licensing problem? I have tried to contact NBC Live Extra to ask what is the problem, but I cannot find anywhere on the site that offers support.
Anyone know where I can get full replays of the Arsenal matches? I am one frustrated fan! BTW, I live in California, USA and my cable provider is Verizon FIOS.
It’s a license issue. If NBC was allowed to, they would make available all of the games on replay, but they’re not allowed to due to Premier League restrictions.
Hello,
I know this is a little late but does anyone know if there is a streaming device that offers NBCSN? I have Amazon Fire and have the Fox to go app available for streaming Soccer on TV, I like to get rid of Cox cable and use the streaming consoles only if possible. It does not seem to possible to watch BPL this way though from what I can tell.
Any reason NBC doesn’t offer what Fox offers with their app?
Again, I am not looking to watch games on the computer and I don’t mind paying to have BPL through a TV device as long as I can get rid of my cable or at least minimize the channels and consequent bill of over $200 a month!
NBCSN is owned by Comcast, so at this time, they don’t want to offer their programming online without a TV subscription.
Thank you for answering, I’ll appreciate it.
Do you know if they offer the app for streaming TV consoles (Roku, Fire, Apple etc) that can be used as long as I am signed up with Cox Cable?
I
NBC Sports Live Extra doesn’t have an app for Roku or Fire, but I believe there’s a way to run it on an Apple TV, although I’m not the best to ask regarding that. Maybe one of the readers can better answer the question.
Roku has an app for live extra, but I can’t say that I have ever used it. I watch or record the matches I wish to see on dvr with directv.
Doesn’t NBC have full rights for EPL games?
They show all games live in USA but still not licensed to show all games on demand/full replay? And no one else can in USA? So what is going on. Not licensed. Ridiculous.
Premier league just treat fans like mugs. See no reason why if nbc show al games live then restricted to handful of on demand games. Just makes no freaking sense.
NBC has the full rights to EPL games, but the Premier League doesn’t allow them to be able to show replays of all 10 games each week. They’re limited to the exact number they can show (typically 8 in all).
Is there any way to find out which games will have replays?
does the new directcnow being offered at 35 per month, 100 plus channels, include NBC Sports Live Extra to watch all EPL games
Not at this time, but it will in the future. I’m planning on writing a FAQ that will go into more detail about this question and others soon.