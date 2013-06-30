By Josh Harris.

Nickname: The Baggies, the Throstles or Albion.

City: Located five miles outside of Birmingham, near the center of England.

West Bromwich Albion (sometimes referred to as West Brom or simply WBA) were founded in 1878. The Baggies play their home matches at The Hawthorns, a 26,000 seater stadium.

West Brom currently play in navy blue and white striped shirts and have done for the majority of their existence.

Arch-Enemy: The Baggies see Wolverhampton Wanderers as their main rivals more recently, compared to in the past when their fixtures against Aston Villa were fierce. Albion and Wolves have contested the Black Country derby more than 150 times.

Famous Players: West Brom’s famous players are Tony Brown – most appearances for the club, John Wile, Jesse Pennington, Ray Barlow, Ronnie Allen, Don Howe, Derek Statham, W.G Richardson, Bryan Robson, Neil Clement, Lee Hughes, Cyrille Regis, Billy Bassett and Jeff Astle.

Honors: In their history, West Brom have won the First Division once, the Second Division once, the FA Cup five times, the League Cup once, the FA Charity Shield twice and the FA Youth Cup once.

Fun Fact: Stoney Lane was the home ground of West Brom before the Hawthorns.