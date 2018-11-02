Read our guide about how to watch soccer via DISH Network.

When it comes to understanding the best way to watch soccer via DISH Network, it’s important to know what the satellite service features and how it differentiates itself from the competitors.

Last updated: June 24, 2020

Soccer leagues/competitions featured: Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, MLS, Liga MX, Bundesliga, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Euro 2021, NWSL, Turkish Super Lig, Serie A, Ligue 1, DFB-Pokal, Copa Libertadores

Soccer-related networks available (channel numbers in parenthesis): Azteca America (825 HD), beIN SPORTS (392 SD, 871 HD), beIN SPORTS Espanol (873 HD), CBS Sports Network (158 HD), NBC SportsNet (159 HD), ESPN (140 HD), ESPN2 (143 HD), ESPN Deportes (854 HD), ESPNEWS (142 HD), ESPNU (141 HD), FOX (2-70 HD), FOX Deportes (855 HD), FS1 (150 HD), FS2 (149 HD), FOX Soccer Plus (406 HD), Galavision (273 HD), MLS Direct Kick (454-467 HD), NBC (2-70 HD), NBCSN (159 HD), Premiere FC (9801 SD), Root Sports (426 HD), Telemundo (835 SD), UniMas (271 HD), Universo (838 HD), Univision Deportes (856 HD), USA (105 HD)

Noticeable soccer-related channels missing: GolTV, YES, TyC Sports, Time Warner SportsNet

Advantages of being a DISH Network subscriber compared to DirecTV: (1) Less expensive than DirecTV, (2) Hopper DVR exclusively available from DISH, (3) Hopper 3 DVR picture quality is equal to if not better than DirecTV receiver, (4) DISH’s GameFinder App helps you schedule recordings & reminders for your favorite teams/leagues, as well as track scores, (5) DISH’s Multi-View lets you watch up to 6 channels at once, (6) Pricing for DISH’s Multi-Sport Pack starts at $13/month, (7) Only DISH lets you watch 100% of your live & recorded shows anywhere on your phone, tablet or laptop, (8) DISH’s Voice Control integrates with Amazon Alexa, Google Home Assistant & DISH’s voice remote. Navigate & search in English or Spanish with the Google Home Assistant & DISH’s voice remote.

Mobile options: You can watch any of the DISH channels with their mobile app DISH Anywhere. You’ll need an Internet connected Hopper 2 or Hopper 3 DVR & compatible mobile device. After getting DISH service, you can stream channels to your computer, tablet or mobile device when using the app.

Devices that support DISH Anywhere: beIN SPORTS Connect, FOX Sports GO, NBC Sports & ESPN App.

Other features/benefits of DISH Anywhere: You can watch all of your live & recorded TV as well as thousands of on-demand titles.

Another option to consider: With HopperGo, it’s a portable DVR that lets you transfer DVR recordings from your Internet-connected Hopper3 or Hopper with Sling so you can watch them anywhere using the DISH Anywhere app or DISHAnywhere.com. Retail price of HopperGo is $99

Allows access to which soccer-related apps? beIN SPORTS Connect, FOX Sports GO & NBC Sports App

Special offer: Visit DISH Network’s website for the latest offer.

Toll-free number to sign up: 1-855-389-9730

Sign up today

Have any questions about how to watch soccer via DISH Network? Let us know in the comments section below.