This weekend brings one of the biggest games of the season. If it seems like that is becoming a common phrase in the Premier League, that is because there have been so many important games in the league recently. On Sunday, Manchester City hosts league-leading Arsenal in a game that could easily alter the outlook of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has been flying in the Premier League. After dropping points in four out of five games in December, Arsenal has not lost in the league. Moreover, its only losses in all competitions since the turn of the year were in the FA Cup against Liverpool and the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Porto. Manchester City has been showing immense signs of success, to no one’s surprise. Pep Guardiola’s side is unbeaten since Dec. 6 in all competitions. Yet, one of City’s three losses this season came at the hands of Arsenal.

Newcastle hosts West Ham to bring the Premier League back from the March international break. Both sides are in limbo right now as they are on the outside looking in for European spots. Newcastle, which was in the Champions League this season, is 10th in the Premier League. West Ham is currently in seventh and three points behind Manchester United. Yet, the Hammers have played one more game than their nearest rivals.

NBC Coverage

Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe are in the studio for NBC this weekend to cover a busy two days of games in the Premier League.

A massively busy 11 a.m. kickoff time on Saturday has five simultaneous games. You can keep track of each of those with GOAL RUSH. The Premier League whiparound show provides commentary of one game. Yet, when something major happens in one of the other contests, the broadcast flips to show what happened. In the United States, Goal Rush is only available on Peacock.

You can also watch the Premier League in 4K this weekend. There are multiple games in higher resolution. Those are Newcastle-West Ham and Manchester City-Arsenal. The Premier League in 4K requires specific subscriptions and hardware.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 30

All of the following times are US Eastern Time.

Saturday, March 30

8:30 a.m. — Newcastle vs. West Ham United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Tom Gayle and Michael Bridges.

11 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Rob Jones and Lee Hendrie.

11 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Burnley. Peacock Premium — Jacqui Oatley and Matt Upson.

11 a.m. — Bournemouth vs. Everton. Peacock Premium — Gary Taphouse and Efan Ekoku.

11 a.m. — Sheffield United vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Michael Brown.

11 a.m. — Tottenham Hotspur vs. Luton Town. Peacock Premium — Paul Gilmour and Dave Edwards.

1:30 p.m. — Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. NBC, Universo, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

4 p.m. — Brentford vs. Manchester United. Peacock Premium — Jim Proudfoot and Matt Holland.

Sunday, March 31

9 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock.

11:20 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Arsenal. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

