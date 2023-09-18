ALL POSTS SECTION "tv"
CBS Sports Golazo Network adds Scoreline show to lineup
Scoreline is the newest show coming to the free CBS Sports Golazo Network. Joining the likes of Morning Footy, Box 2 Box, Kickin' It and Attacking Third, Scoreline is a daily show that features each night of the week. The program includes a recap of the afternoon's matches before updating as the evening's games happen. […]
CBS in talks with Serie A about renewing US media rights deal
CBS Sports are in talks to renew their US media rights to Serie A, an executive has revealed to World Soccer Talk. Serie A's current media rights deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season. While the league is struggling to sell domestic rights in Europe, league executives in Italy are hoping for an […]
Ligue 1 rights in US up for grabs in final season of current deal
The French Ligue Professionnel de Football (LFP) opened bidding for the international broadcast rights to Ligue 1. Any new rights deal would run from 2024 to 2029. The league is looking to significantly boost overseas revenue. In the crucial US market, beIN SPORTS holds the rights to the French league in 2023/24. However, beIN SPORTS' […]
Where to find Nottingham Forest vs Burnley on US TV
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Nottingham Forest vs Burnley on US television and via legal streaming: WHO Nottingham Forest vs Burnley WHAT English Premier League WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Monday, September 18, 2023 WHERE USA, Universo, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW […]
