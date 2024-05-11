The official Euro 2024 song has now been released on all streaming platforms ahead of the upcoming tournament. Germany is set to host the massive competition starting on June 14th.

It will be the third time in the European Championship’s history that matches are set to be played in Germany. The nation previously hosted the tournament in 1988. Four games during Euro 2020 were also played in Munich.

The newly released song, called “Fire,” features a collaboration between three high-profile musical acts. Italian electric trio Meduza headlines the anthem.

Meduza previously stormed on the scene with their debut album called “Piece of Your Heart” in 2019. The album was an immediate success and eventually earned a platinum certification here in the United States.

“Now more than ever, the power of music to unite us is undeniable,” Meduza said upon the release of the record. “As huge football fans, we’re thrilled to combine our passion for the game with our music for UEFA Euro 2024.”

Euro 2024 organizers announce new social media campaign

Along with the electronic trio, OneRepublic and German singer-songwriter Leony also teamed up to make the track. Ryan Tedder, the lead vocalist of OneRepublic, wrote the Euro 2024 song. Much like Meduza, the pop rock band also has a platinum album to their name. “Native” was released back in 2013 and featured the hit song “Counting Stars” as one of the band’s most successful singles.

Tournament organizers have also revealed a new social media campaign called #LightYourFire. The initiative will give fans an opportunity to win tickets to the tournament final. Soccer supporters are asked to share their passions about all things music and the sport by using the hashtag on UEFA’s various social media platforms.

“Today is special with the release of “Fire,” proclaimed Tedder. “We wrote it for football and music fans everywhere, hoping it will inspire and unite us as we count down to UEFA Euro 2024. The #LightYourFire campaign is an invitation to fans worldwide to join us on this journey.”

Leony is currently a huge hit in her home country of Germany. The collaboration certainly makes sense due to the tournament set to start in Munich later next month. The talented singer grabbed her first German platinum record with the single “Paradise” back in 2020. Leony then found similar success once again two years later with “Remedy.”

Popular 80s song also being used by host nation in buildup to tournament

European Championship organizers have utilized an official song of the tournament ever since 1992. The most recent anthem to come out of the competition was “We Are the People” by Dutch DJ Martin Garrix. Along with Garrix, the song also featured Bono and the Edge from the legendary Irish rock band U2.

While UEFA has selected “Fire” to be the anthem of the upcoming tournament, the competition will also feature an unofficial song as well. 1980s hit “Major Tom” by Peter Schilling has been sung by fans when Germany has played in recent games. The vintage record was also recently used in the team’s Adidas Euro 2024 advertisement.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Herrmann Agenturfotografie