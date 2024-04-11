American firm 777 Partners has requested further time to finalize the purchase of Everton. Thus, they have cast fresh doubt on their capacity to do so.

The Miami company was aiming to finalize the drawn-out acquisition by week’s end; Premier League rules stipulate that two local businessmen, Andy Bell and George Downing, and MSP Sports Capital have to repay a portion of a £158 million loan by Monday.

Nevertheless, according to Sky Sports, 777 has asked for more time to collect the necessary assets to buy out Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in the struggling club. No word yet on a response from MSP, Bell, or Downing; last year, they all pulled out of negotiations to buy a minority interest in Everton.

New issues arise

Even though Moshiri and 777 reached an agreement eight months ago, the purchase has still not taken place. It’s mostly due to 777’s current financial woes and the many legal problems they have encountered in the US.

Several requirements had to be satisfied by 777 before the Premier League could sanction the takeover, which it said last month was being “minded” to do so. Among them is the partial payback of the MSP/Bell/Downing loan by 15 April.

They also have to put $75 million into an account and turn over at least $200 million in equity from the money the firm has lent to the club. A further need is that 777 provide evidence of enough finance to finish building Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore dock.

Sky adds that 777 informed the Premier League and possible lenders they want to close the Everton acquisition by the end of next month. They have allegedly already contacted many lenders for finance. One of them is a private credit provider located in the United States named Blue Owl Capital.

777 Partners face penalty amid Everton purchase

At the same time, Josimar claims that Farhad Moshiri might be subject to fines if he decides to back out of the arrangement with 777 Partners and assume control of Everton.

Two organizations are still keen on taking over at Goodison Park, according to the news agency’s report from this week. Therefore, they are ready to compete with 777’s continuing discussions by preparing proposals.

Though the agreement was reached in September, there has been ongoing uncertainty and worry over the acquisition; so much so that some are speculating that it might not be approved. Since the purchase deal agreement in September, concerns persisted with 777 Partners and Everton. While the Premier League continues to deliberate, more worries emerge daily.

Several challenges have arisen about the 777 group’s sporting assets, including fan demonstrations at other teams owned by the company. They have also had legal troubles in the US, questions over the origins of their financial assistance, and many more. Moshiri may have to make a quick choice since other interested parties have just begun to publicly express their interest.

PHOTOS: IMAGO