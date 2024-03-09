Manchester United have established a task force to help build a new stadium, although some Man Utd fans have felt left out of the process.

Potentially building a new arena would obviously mean that the club will leave Old Trafford. The “Theatre of Dreams” was opened in 1910 is regarded as one of the most notable stadiums in the world.

Nevertheless, United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe desperately wants to give his club a new home. The British billionaire also prefers building this new arena on the site where Old Trafford currently stands. Upon announcing the plan, Ratcliffe claimed that the group has a “once-in-a-century opportunity” to create a Wembley of the northwest.

“This can be a major regeneration project for an area of Greater Manchester which has played such a key role in British industrial history, but which requires new investment to thrive again,” proclaimed Ratcliffe.

“The northwest of England has a greater concentration of major football clubs than anywhere else in the world. Yet we don’t have a stadium on the scale of Wembley, the Nou Camp, or Bernabéu. We will not be able to change that on our own, which is why this task force is so important to help us seize this once-in-a-century opportunity.”

Significant supporters’ group disagrees with Man Utd stadium plans

While the club is excited about the potential move, some prominent United fans do not exactly feel the same way. South Stand United, an official supporters’ group, claims that they will most likely not benefit.

“South Stand United argues that the club’s current dealings with fans paint a markedly different picture of its purported community values,” the group said in a statement on Saturday.

The task force, set up by Ratcliffe, does not currently include any other club executives. This, according to the billionaire, is due to the emphasis on community. The project plans are to be just as much about the fans and city as they are the actual club. South Stand United, however, says that the move has actually “sidelined” the team’s loyal fanbase.

“The regeneration project is a glaring contradiction,” continued the group. “On one hand, the club is parading its future vision for Old Trafford, boasting international games and a modernized stadium. On the other, it’s alienating the very fanbase that fills those seats.”

“The task force’s ambition to deliver social and economic benefits to the region is lauded in principle but South Stand United questions whether these promises will extend to the fans who are currently feeling sidelined.”

South Stand United may pursue legal action against club

A key issue between the club and fans revolves around United’s decision to relocate season ticket holders in the Sir Bobby Charlton stand. The move will take place at the start of the 2024/25 season. United officials have since defended decision. The club claims that they were merely addressing separate fan concerns over the seats being spread out around the arena.

South Stand United is so upset over the team’s decisions that they are reportedly taking legal advice on the issue. Conflict between a club and its fans is never a good situation. Nevertheless, there is still time for the two sides to potentially get on the same page in the near future.

