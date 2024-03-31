The future holds La Liga for Erling Haaland, whether in the Spanish capital Madrid, or the stunning Catalan beauty Barcelona.

According to reports, Alfie Haaland hoped his son would join Real Madrid or Barcelona back in 2022. But the former were set on keeping Karim Benzema and the latter could only afford cut-price Robert Lewandowski. Thus, a deal never materialized.

Then, another party took advantage of the situation and were able to get Haaland‘s services at a reduced fee. After Manchester City activated his $65 million release clause from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, the Norwegian joined the club.

So far, he’s been absolutely fantastic for the Etihad outfit. Not only did he win City’s first Champions League trophy, but he also broke other goalscoring records in his debut Premier League season. Just recently, the 23-year-old expressed his happiness of donning the Sky Blue shirt.

Madrid rumors not new

But when asked about the reports that linked him to Real Madrid, he seemed to leave the door open to leaving as well. “I’m really happy, especially with the people I’m surrounded by”, Haaland said.

“The manager, the directors, the board, I am really happy I have to say. I say this now, it will probably be a massive headline, tomorrow you never know what the future brings but I am happy. You can write this but you also have to write everything I said before. I am happy”.

Speculation about the Norwegian beast moving to Madrid has been building for a while. However, it has only been hotter since the new year began. Diario AS say that he will be available for a sum below $108 million if interested teams from outside the Premier League want to sign him.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund star may have done extraordinarily well in the Premier League, but he allegedly still has his sights set on La Liga. Upon his eventual departure from Manchester City, the Haalands want to relocate to Spain, according to reports.

Barcelona to give Madrid run for their money?

However, Los Blancos can expect a challenging journey to the star striker’s signature. Apparently, despite their financial issues, Barcelona plan to give their arch-rivals a run for their money.

Mundo Deportivo broke the story on Tuesday that the Norway international is Joan Laporta’s fantasy 2025 signing with the Blaugrana. Indeed, the club views him as an ideal long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Evidently, for this miracle to happen, Laporta would need to gather the necessary cash. That said, selling players until summer 2025 gives them a good shot at achieving this major goal.

But according to Sport, his father Alfe-Inge’s entourage is in touch with both of the La Liga giants on a regular basis. The article goes on to say that the striker’s father is in negotiations with Barcelona for a 2025 move.

Joan Laporta is reportedly hoping to use the player’s signing to bolster her re-election campaign, therefore they’re heavy favorites to sign him.

Yet, even if Real Madrid are about to sign Kylian Mbappe, the 23-year-old is in regular contact with them. As for Haaland, he would be willing to wear the Los Merengues jersey alongside Mbappe, the report claims.

Photo credit: PhIMAGO / Bildbyran