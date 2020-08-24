If you live in the United States, find out how to watch Bundesliga without cable.

As one of the top soccer leagues on the planet, the German Bundesliga is certainly worth checking out. Although Bayern Munich has dominated the top division in recent years, there always seems to be exciting games from top to bottom. Many American players pushing for USMNT caps have also regularly plied their trade in Germany.

For soccer fans living in the States wanting to watch Bundesliga games, having cable won’t exactly help. As streaming services continue to grow, paying high prices for cable is becoming a thing of the past. In fact, the top five European soccer leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1) are all available on streaming platforms in the United States.

The German top flight is available exclusively (in English and Spanish languages) via ESPN+ in the United States. With over 300 Bundesliga matches per season, as well as the DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup, ESPN’s subscription service is a must-have for supporters of German clubs here in America.

League: Bundesliga

Although a vast majority of these German matches will be on ESPN’s streaming service, there will be just between four and eight games throughout the season televised on one of the network’s normal TV channels. All full match replays are also streamed via ESPN+.

ESPN+ costs $5.99 per month or $49.99 annually. Paying the yearly fee up front will save subscribers 30% on their bill. Another option is to subscribe to the Disney+ Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for $12.99 per month.

ESPN+ also has the U.S. television rights to important soccer competitions such as Serie A, UEFA Nations League, Championship, League One, League Two, FA Cup, League Cup, Copa America, US Open Cup, International Champions Cup, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, Eredivisie, Danish Superliga, Chinese Super League, Indian Super League, Australian A-League, Sweden’s Allsvenskan, and MLS out-of-market games and USL.

Accessing ESPN+ can be done on Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Oculus Go, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox One, as well as Apple and Android products.