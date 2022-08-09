This Vidgo Soccer Schedule lays out any and all soccer games airing on the service.

Like fuboTV, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, Vidgo is a provider that carries more than sports. At a base price point just shy of $60 per month, Vidgo provides access to over 110 channels. This includes news channels like CNN or FOX News, entertainment options including Discovery and MTV and, of course, sports channels.

For soccer fans, Vidgo plans do include beIN SPORTS, which holds the U.S. rights to the French Ligue Un. Many other providers do not carry this channel, despite the fact that it holds Ligue Un, the Copa Libertadores and other competitions across the globe.

Upcoming Vidgo Soccer Schedule

Part of the draw for Vidgo is the fact that it caters to lesser-known competitions. Yes, you can still watch Major League Soccer and the international competitions on ESPN or FOX. However, carrying beIN SPORTS, Univision and TUDN provide great options for extended coverage of the world’s game.

Plus, it is beneficial to know that even the non-soccer-lovers of the family can find entertainment and information on Vidgo. Other services specialize in this or that, Vidgo has both.

How much is Vidgo per month?

Vidgo has two main plans, plus a separate Spanish-language package. Let’s start with the base plan. Vidgo’s “Plus” plan is the cheapest option at $59.95 per month. With this, you get access to over 110 live channels plus on-demand content. Plus, you get 20 hours of free DVR for the first 90 days of your subscription to the service.

The premium package for Vidgo is $20 more than its base. At $79.95, this package includes over 150 live channels. The 20 hours of free DVR is also standard throughout your subscription. In terms of the channel differences, the Premium package simply provides more in-depth options from the base plan. For example, and this is just one instance, BET is on the base plan. However, BET has three other channels, including BET Soul and BET Music that are only available in the premium package.

For Spanish audiences, the price is $29.95 per month. Its 45-channel lineup seems to have all the major channels in the United States for Spanish-speaking audiences. This also includes news, sports and entertainment.

Vidgo has a full list of its channel selection based on the selected plan on its website.

Pros and cons of Vidgo

From a soccer perspective, beIN SPORTS is a win for Vidgo. As is having ESPN, FOX Sports and the aforementioned Spanish channels. These all regularly have soccer games at both the international and club level.

However, there are major drawbacks. For one, English Premier League fans do not have access to both USA Network and NBC. Each weekend, that is where four to six games in the English top flight are. There is also no CBS Sports Network to watch the UEFA Champions League on the Vidgo soccer schedule.

Of course, Vidgo does not provide access to ESPN+, Paramount+ or Peacock, all of which are home to European soccer. To be fair, only Hulu + Live TV provides a subscription to a selective streaming service like that, so Vidgo’s competitors are in the same boat.

That being said, Vidgo is cheaper than most of its competitors. It is a great option that uses the fuboTV approach. You can give it a try with the choice of plans available.