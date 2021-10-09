USA Network is NBCUniversal’s English-language cable and entertainment channel.

Originally, USA Network was the Madison Square Garden Sports Network from 1977 to 1980. The channel was relaunched as USA Network on April 9, 1980.

Historically speaking, USA has shown lots of sports over the years including wrestling. Since 2020, the channel shows soccer too. Since that time, NBC Sports has been showing more Premier League games on USA.

The reason for the relatively abrupt change? NBCUniversal plans to shut down NBCSN at the end of 2021 and move more games to USA, says The Wall Street Journal

As a result of this news report, the Premier League were blindsided, according to our sources.

The timing couldn’t be worse. The bidding process for the next round of Premier League TV and streaming rights in the United States began just a few months later. NBC Sports are trying to renew their coverage of the Premier League for several more years. NBC’s current deal with the Premier League expires at the close of the 2021/22 season.

Given the inconsistency of broadcasting games on television and being caught unaware of NBCSN’s future closing, the once stable relationship between the Premier League and NBC Sports has been split. Questions remain about how much of a priority the growth of the Premier League is to NBC Sports given the recent emphasis on Peacock broadcasting games. That includes the biggest game of last season between Liverpool and Manchester United. While the USA channel is in more households than NBCSN, USA isn’t synonymous anymore with sports. It’s a similar issue that TNT faced with when the entertainment channel televised games from the UEFA Champions League.

USA Network: Availability

USA Network is available via most cable and satellite TV providers. It’s also available on Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Upcoming Matches on USA Network:

Soccer isn’t new to USA Network. In the early 1980s, USA Network showed games from the North American Soccer League (NASL). From 1981-83, MISL games were shown too.

Here’s a clip of USA’s soccer coverage from 1982:

