Tubi, pronounced “Too bee,” is a free streaming service from FOX Corporation.

The streaming channel is ad-supported. No subscription is necessary. They do include special features if you subscribe. Those features include recommending shows that it believes you’ll like.

As of writing, the channel includes a section within its app for FOX Sports. There, you can expect to see live games from the Concacaf Champions League and Gold Cup. Expectations are that Italy’s Serie B will be available in the near future.

Its partnership with FOX Sports is known as ‘Sports on Tubi.’ It plans to feature a lineup of nearly 700 Hours of FOX Sports VOD Content. For example, that will include content from NFL, MLB, NASCAR, Big Ten, NHRA and PBC Boxing. More will be available in the future.

In addition to soccer, it includes more than 35,000 movies and TV shows. It also features 100+ local and live news channels.

When it comes to streaming, ABC has Disney+. NBC has Peacock. CBS has Paramount+. As a result, FOX has Tubi. For instance, FOX bought Tubi for $440 million in April 2020. It aims to continue growing the streaming channel, and adding more content. In fact, the streaming network could play a major role in the next MLS TV rights deal.

As well as soccer games, the free streaming service also features many sports movies.

Tubi: Where to find it

Firstly, Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices. Secondly, you can also find it on Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub. Thirdly, it’s on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Comcast X1, Cox Contour, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Fourth and finally, consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at tubi.tv.

