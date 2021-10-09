Soccer fans have been predicting the demise of GolTV for more than 10 years, but the soccer network keeps on chugging along.

At the height of GolTV, the network televised La Liga and Bundesliga. Both of these leagues are now on the giant ESPN network. But back in the day, GolTV was one of the top destinations to watch soccer.

Do not get me wrong. Gol TV is still going strong. The network has the rights to the Portuguese league as well as leagues from many South American countries. Those leagues are from Ecuador and Uruguay.

As of writing, Gol TV also has the rights to the Dutch Cup.

Upcoming Matches on Gol TV:

Gol TV broadcasts in English. It also has a sister network named GolTV en Español. The network was among the first which started a trend of bilingual broadcasting among networks which serve both English language and Spanish language customers. That strategy was later used by competitor beIN SPORTS with their English and Spanish networks.

Located in the soccer hub of Miami, Gol TV ranks among the best soccer networks in the U.S.

In 2009, World Soccer Talk went behind the scenes at Gol TV to see what a typical day was like. Here is the video from that day:

At that time, top announcers Phil Schoen and Ray Hudson worked at Gol TV before moving on to beIN SPORTS in 2012.

GolTV: Where to find the channel

GolTV is available via Fanatiz, fuboTV and select cable providers.

Read more articles about Gol TV.

Fun fact: Former soccer player Enzo Francescoli was the CEO of GolTV as of 2012. Enzo was such an influence on French soccer legend Zinedine Zidane that Zizou named his son Enzo Zidane. Enzo also became a professional footballer. Brazilian soccer star Pelé nicknamed Enzo Francescoli “The Prince.”

