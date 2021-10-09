For Spanish-speaking soccer fans, beIN SPORTS en Español is a must-have for coverage. The actual games and content outlast beIN SPORTS as a network. But, there are slight differences in the coverage.

For years, the main attraction for beIN SPORTS en Español belonged to LaLiga. The English- and Spanish-language broadcasts often covered the same games, but obviously for different audiences. For example, notable games on weekends, such as El Clásico, would always get double coverage for the beIN set of channels. There were, however, a couple of instances where the beIN SPORTS channel would show one game, and its Spanish counterpart would show a different one.

A number of providers allow access. Yet, it is not a mainstay on the major providers. The key example is DirecTV. The satellite provider dropped both beIN SPORTS and the Spanish version in 2018. A contract dispute led to the hiatus, and both sides failed to reach an agreement since then.

Still, there are plenty of ways to get access to these channels. For cable and satellite TV, Spectrum, DISH and other cable providers carry the channel. Remember that it is not a guarantee, however. Then, on the streaming side, most providers will provide access to the channel. Fubo and Sling carry the channel. Although, Hulu does not provide access. Additionally, YouTube TV only added beIN SPORTS en Español in September 2021. Fortunately, at that time, soccer fans gained another method of watching the beautiful game just before the season.

As of press time, beIN SPORTS en Español is also available through Charter, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others.

As the name implies, this channel is solely in Spanish. No need to worry for the English-language audiences, as beIN SPORTS provides the same content.

beIN SPORTS en Español soccer coverage

The channel simultaneously held the rights to LaLiga and Ligue Un action. Unfortunately for beIN Media Group, LaLiga switched over to ESPN ahead of the 2021/22 season. However, there was some fortune.

beIN SPORTS held the rights to broadcast Ligue Un in the United States. Therefore, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar play their league games each weekend on beIN SPORTS en Español. The French league may not seem like the most exciting, but it does provide an opportunity to see occasional upsets. For example, LOSC Lille shocked the soccer world by winning a league title in 2020/21.

Moreover, beIN SPORTS also owns the U.S. rights to the Turkish Super Lig, African Champions League, African Cup of Nations and the CAF Confederation Cup.

Still, the most intense competition on the channel happens in South America. It is fitting that beIN SPORTS en Español provides coverage of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. The Copa Libertadores is perhaps the most intense club competition in the world. The equivalent of the Champions League for South America, teams from Argentina, Brazil and other Latin nations provide intense action and drama.

Undoubtedly, many of the Spanish-speaking soccer fans in the United States use the Spanish channel to watch the Copa Libertadores. Santos, Boca Juniors, River Plate, Independiente, Palmeiras, Olimpia and Flamengo are just a few of the teams to win the tournament. The South American flair is prominent on beIN SPORTS en Español through that coverage, as well as the talents at Paris Saint Germain and Ligue Un play.

