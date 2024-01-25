A regular in the Championship, the Bristol City TV schedule features coverage on ESPN+ in several competitions. Bristol City is one of the recognizable clubs based on its history in English soccer. While it has not won a top-level trophy, Bristol City has a major following in England.

Bristol City TV schedule: US TV and streaming

All of the following times are US Eastern Time (ET).

Friday, January 26 02:45 PM ET Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest ( English FA Cup ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Friday, February 02 03:00 PM ET Bristol City vs. Leeds United ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+

Tuesday, February 13 03:00 PM ET Bristol City vs. Southampton ( English Championship ) ESPN+ ESPN+



Founded: 1894

Stadium: Ashton Gate

Manager: Liam Manning

Best English top-flight finish: Runner-up (1906/07)

FA Cup titles: 0 (Runner-up in 1908/09)

Bristol City on ESPN+

Bristol City’s home in the United States is ESPN+, as the streaming platform from ESPN has extensive coverage of the Championship, League Cup, and FA Cup. Granted, ESPN+ does not have every game in the Championship available. Therefore, some of Bristol City’s league games will not be on the streaming service. Still, the FA Cup and League Cup are on ESPN+. That included Bristol City’s recent upset of West Ham United in the Third Round of the 2023/24 FA Cup.

Any Bristol City league games not on ESPN+ can be streamed from the official Bristol City website.

History of Bristol City FC

Bristol City’s history dates back centuries. The club launched in 1894 as Bristol South End. Quickly, Bristol City found success and earned promotion to the English Football League at the turn of the 20th century. Bristol was the only club from the south of England to finish in the top two in the top flight before World War I when it finished just behind Newcastle in 1906/07. Three seasons later, Bristol City reached the final of the FA Cup. It lost to Manchester United in that game, and Bristol City has not returned to the cup final since then.

However, Bristol City suffered exile from the English top flight for decades. From 1911 to 1976, Bristol City bounced between divisions failing to find consistency in form. The 65-year absence from the top division ended when Bristol City finally clinched promotion in the 1975/76 campaign. The Robins spent four seasons in the first division. It finished in the bottom half of the table each season. In 1979/80, Bristol City suffered relegation. The next two seasons also led to relegation as Bristol City plummeted into the fourth division. The 1979/80 season was the last Bristol spent in the English top flight.

Since then, Bristol City has bounced between the second and third divisions. Most recently, Bristol City has spent its last nine seasons in the Championship.

Stadium and Rivalries

Bristol City’s ground, Ashton Gate, underwent construction. Famously, one fan briefly had Ashton Gate in his backyard. While renovating the ground, Bristol City tore down its East Stand. That meant Ben Swift, colloquially known as East End Shed Man, had a perfect stadium view. That was brief, but it showed the character of the fans Bristol City has.

This is not to be confused with Bristol Rovers, the club’s crosstown rivals. As the eighth-largest city in England based on population, Bristol has no shortage of fans. However, Bristol City has had a bigger following compared to Bristol Rovers.