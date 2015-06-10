South America’s grandest tournament kicks off this summer with all of the giants competing to win the prestigious silverware. Plus, Mexico and Jamaica have been invited to play, which should add a distinct flavor to the tournament.

Here’s your links to the tools you’ll need to get the most out of Copa America this summer:

Copa America preview

Read our comprehensive Copa America preview that includes the key players, squads and TV schedules as well as background on each of the competing teams.

Copa America TV schedule

Make sure you don’t miss a single Copa America game — read our Copa America TV schedule for viewers in the US.

Copa America and Women’s World Cup TV schedule

Since the Women’s World Cup is happening at the same time as Copa America, we’ve gone ahead and compiled a Copa America and Women’s World Cup TV schedule that combines all of the games so you can see where they overlap and when you need to set your DVR to record matches.

Copa America bracket

Don’t miss a single game of the tournament with our Copa America bracket. Plus print it out and chart the progress of the teams throughout the entire competition.

Plus, stay updated with the latest Copa America news from us. And subscribe to our free daily e-mail newsletter to have the news delivered to your in-box.