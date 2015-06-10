South America’s grandest tournament kicks off this summer with all of the giants competing to win the prestigious silverware. Plus, Mexico and Jamaica have been invited to play, which should add a distinct flavor to the tournament.
Here’s your links to the tools you’ll need to get the most out of Copa America this summer:
Copa America preview
Read our comprehensive Copa America preview that includes the key players, squads and TV schedules as well as background on each of the competing teams.
Copa America TV schedule
Make sure you don’t miss a single Copa America game — read our Copa America TV schedule for viewers in the US.
Copa America and Women’s World Cup TV schedule
Since the Women’s World Cup is happening at the same time as Copa America, we’ve gone ahead and compiled a Copa America and Women’s World Cup TV schedule that combines all of the games so you can see where they overlap and when you need to set your DVR to record matches.
Copa America bracket
Don’t miss a single game of the tournament with our Copa America bracket. Plus print it out and chart the progress of the teams throughout the entire competition.
Plus, stay updated with the latest Copa America news from us. And subscribe to our free daily e-mail newsletter to have the news delivered to your in-box.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season