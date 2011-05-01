We as supporters of Premier League clubs consume massive amounts of media – whether it’s matches on television, listening to radio programmes or tuning in to our favorite English football podcasts. So here’s your chance to vote for your favorites.
Voting is now open and closes on May 22, 2011. Please note that only one vote is allowed per person. Browse through the following categories and vote for your favorites.
The nominees were selected by the editor and readers of EPL Talk. Founded in 2005, EPL Talk has quickly grown to become the number one Premier League-related blog in the world featuring daily news and analysis of the world’s most popular sports league.
The categories are:
- Best EPL TV Commentator
- Best EPL TV Co-Commentator
- Best EPL Feature TV Show
- Best EPL Goal Highlights TV Show
- Best EPL Radio Show
- Best EPL Podcast
- Best EPL Club Podcast
- Best EPL Podcast Presenter
- Best EPL Podcast Pundit
View all of the 2010/2011 EPL Award categories:
- Best EPL Players, Teams and Managers
- Best EPL TV, Radio and Podcast Coverage
- Best EPL Blogs, Websites and Books
And see who the latest winners are in the 2009 EPL Awards and 2010 EPL Awards.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Women’s World Cup, Euro 2024 & Gold Cup
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, Championship, & FA Cup
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $5.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & Brasileirāo
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $5.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Loading...