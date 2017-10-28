Bayern boss hopeful Lewandowski can face Celtic

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes hopes Robert Lewandowski can face Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday despite limping out of their Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig.
James Rodriguez and Lewandowski netted first-half goals against Leipzig who had captain Willi Orban sent off after 13 minutes.
Lewandowski came off just before the break with a thigh injury, but Heynckes is hopeful the Poland striker will be fit to face Celtic at Parkhead.
“I hope that the injury is not quite so serious, because he came off early,” Heynckes said as Bayern went top of the Bundesliga for the first time this season.
“I don’t think it’s a significant muscle injury.”
Lewandowski has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season and Bayern need their top-scorer in Glasgow.
The Germans are looking to close the three-point gap behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain in Group B before they host the French giants in Munich on December 5.
For the trip to Celtic, Heynckes is already without injured Germany pair Manuel Neuer and Thomas Mueller, while French winger Franck Ribery is out with a knee injury.
Winger Kingsley Coman also pulled out of the home win against Leipzig, but should be fit to face Celtic.
“Coman had to break off training before the game with complaints in the knee and thigh,” said Heynckes. “I did not want to take any risk.”