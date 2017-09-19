Aluko slams ‘selfish’ England over Sampson celebrations

London (AFP) – Eni Aluko has slammed her “selfish” former England team-mates following their touchline celebration with manager Mark Sampson during a women’s World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
Aluko’s allegations of racism, harassment and bullying against Sampson caused controversy recently.
Sampson denies any wrongdoing and had already been cleared by a Football Association review and then an independent investigation.
But the FA has faced calls from anti-racism campaign group Kick It Out and the Professional Footballers’ Association to look again at the case.
However, England’s players delivered a show of unity, indicating they are firmly behind Sampson, by celebrating the opening goal from Nikita Parris with him during a 6-0 World Cup qualifying win over Russia.
The entire team rushed to the bench after the 11th-minute strike.
Reacting to a photograph of the celebration, the furious Aluko tweeted: “The same players who unanimously voted me as their representative to discuss the teams central contracts with the FA. A benefit for all.”
She added: “It goes without saying I’m delighted, relieved, blessed to be sat where I am right now. Blessings in disguise are often the best blessings.
“For the most together team in the world tonight’s ‘message’ only shows a level of disrespect that represents division and selfish action.”