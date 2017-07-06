Premier League schedule on NBC Sports for opening weeks of the 2017/18 season

We have the TV and streaming schedule for most of the Premier League matches from the opening weekend of the 2017/18 season through the first several weeks.
NBC Sports still has to confirm the schedule, but now that the Premier League has determined which kickoff times will be changed to accommodate the UK TV broadcasters, we know when and where most of the Premier League games will be shown on US television for the opening weekend through early October.
For soccer fans in the United States, the opening game will kick off on a Friday for the very first time when Arsenal hosts Leicester City on NBCSN. Then, all of the remaining clubs are in action over the course of Saturday through Sunday.
The only question marks on the schedule thus far are which clubs will be “downgraded” to Premier League Pass, the new paid subscription streaming service from NBC Sports that’ll cost $50 per season as well as which games will be on CNBC.
In addition to the schedule for the opening weekend mentioned below, we have the complete schedule of Premier League games on US TV through October 1 on our Premier League TV schedule page which is updated almost daily throughout the season with all of the last-minute changes.
Here’s the schedule for the opening weekend of the Premier League season on US TV (all times Eastern USA):
Friday, August 11
Arsenal vs. Leicester (opening game of the 2017/18 season), 2:45pm, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
Saturday, August 12
Watford vs. Liverpool, 7:30am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
Chelsea vs. Burnley, 10am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
Everton vs. Stoke, 10am, CNBC, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
Crystal Palace vs. Huddersfield, 10am, Premier League Pass ($50 per season)
Southampton vs. Swansea, 10am, Premier League Pass ($50 per season)
West Brom vs. Bournemouth, 10am, Premier League Pass ($50 per season)
Brighton vs. Manchester City, 12:30pm, NBC, Sling Blue (in select cities), DIRECTV NOW (in select cities) and fubo Premier (in select cities) (free 7-day trial)
Sunday, August 13
Newcastle vs. Spurs, 8:30am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
Manchester United vs. West Ham, 11am, NBCSN, Sling Blue, DIRECTV NOW and fubo Premier (free 7-day trial)
