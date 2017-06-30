Liverpool home jersey for 2017/18 season commemorates 125th anniversary with retro design

Liverpool’s home jersey for the 2017/18 season features a retro design that celebrates the club’s 125th anniversary.
The new home kit pays homage to the Club’s 125th anniversary, revealing the commemorative crest for the first time. The Liverbird emblem flanked with ‘1892’ and ‘2017’ is embroidered onto the breast of the shirt; a unique feature of the New Balance kits for the 2017/18 season.
Liverpool FC, First Team Captain, Jordan Henderson said: “There is a huge sense of pride that comes with wearing an LFC shirt and it is always an honour, but this kit is special. Our 125th Anniversary is a great moment for us all to celebrate our heritage and this kit really reflects that, especially as it features the anniversary crest – we’ll wear it with pride.”
The design itself is rooted in LFC’s history and takes inspiration from previous kits, such as the famous ‘Rome’ 1984 Home Shirt. Returning to a darker ‘Shankly red’, the shirt incorporates tonal pin stripes which acknowledge the Liverpool FC teams of the early 80’s.
To commemorate the tragic events of Hillsborough, the 96 emblem, encased by the eternal flames sits at the nape of the neck.
The jersey features a debossed ‘125’ to the shoulder seam tape and is framed with a v-neck white tipped collar, and is completed by red shorts and red socks with a white loop trim.
Here are close-ups to show the detail in the Liverpool home jersey for the 2017/18 season: