beIN SPORTS to stream 3 Championship games on final day of season

The final day of the 2016/17 Championship regular season is this Sunday with all 12 games kicking off at the same time. For viewers in the United States, three of the 12 matches will be shown live via the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform.
All three games streamed have major implications on the final table. Nottingham Forest faces Ipswich Town in a match where Forest could be relegated even if they win, lose or draw — depending on what happens in the match between Brentford and Blackburn, which will also be streamed live on beIN SPORTS Connect. Both Forest and Blackburn are tied on 48 points, but Nottingham Forest has a +1 better goal difference than Rovers.
The third and final game that beIN SPORTS Connect will stream is Aston Villa against Brighton. With a win, Brighton will win the Championship trophy. But a tie or loss against Villa could hand the title to Newcastle United if Chris Hughton’s side beats Barnsley.
The schedule for the Championship final day of the season is below. Note that beIN SPORTS Connect is the network’s official streaming service. But even if you don’t get beIN SPORTS Connect, you can watch it for free with a 7-day trial to fuboTV. You’ll need to follow the steps outlined in the video below to make sure you can watch the game. You won’t be able to see the game from the homepage of the fuboTV website, but the tips in this video will show you how you’ll need to access beIN SPORTS Connect and authenticate through that website. Note: beIN SPORTS Connect doesn’t work on the Firefox browser.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Championship games on US TV and streaming
With fuboTV, you can watch the Championship and the Championship playoff games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Now with fubo Premier, you can stream NBCSN, FS1, FS2 as well as beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, NBC Universo, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports Net, Telemundo, Univision, Univision Deportes, UniMas, One World Sports, CSN and YES.
Plus fubo Premier, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, World Cup 18/22/26, Women’s World Cup 2019, MLS, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and Euro 2020 qualifiers.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
All times Eastern USA
Sunday, May 7
Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Town, 7am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Brentford vs. Blackburn, 7am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Aston Villa vs. Brighton, 7am, beIN SPORTS Connect and fuboTV (free trial)
Just noticed Fubo added all the overflow BeIN channels to their lineup! This is amazing!