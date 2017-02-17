Man City’s Jesus out for ‘two to three months’

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola warned on Friday that teen sensation Gabriel Jesus could be out of action for up to three months and might not play again until next season.
The 19-year-old Brazil striker, who has scored three goals in five games since joining City in the January transfer window, broke a bone in his foot during City’s 2-0 win away to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Monday.
“He’s coming back when he is fit,” Guardiola told a news conference on Friday. “I don’t know if it will be the end of this season or next season… His recovery is between two and three months.”
City paid Brazilian club Palmeiras an initial £27 million ($33 million, 31 million euros) for Jesus.
The striker scored at West Ham and twice against Swansea and Jesus was hoping to become the third City player — after Emmanuel Adebayor and Kevin de Bruyne — to score on each of his first three Premier League starts.
But he lasted just 15 minutes at south coast side Bournemouth’s Dean Court ground before going off injured.