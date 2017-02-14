FOX Soccer 2GO free trial returns in time for UEFA Champions League

For soccer fans in the United States, the legal streaming service FOX Soccer 2GO is offering a free 7-day trial during the month of February.
The free trial is ideal timing for the return of the UEFA Champions League (as well as Copa Libertadores) that begins this week.
With FOX Soccer 2GO, you can watch games live and on-demand via your computer, smartphone and tablet.
In addition to the UEFA Champions League, FOX Soccer 2GO also streams UEFA Europa League, MLS, Bundesliga, Scottish Premier League, CONCACAF Champions League, Copa Libertadores, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games and select England games.
Here’s the streaming schedule for UEFA Champions League games on FOX Soccer 2GO (all times Eastern):
Tuesday, February 14
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Wednesday, February 15
Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Real Madrid vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Tuesday, February 21
Manchester City vs. Monaco, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Wednesday, February 22
Sevilla vs. Leicester, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)
Porto vs. Juventus, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)