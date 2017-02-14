Home
FOX Soccer 2GO free trial returns in time for UEFA Champions League

FOX Soccer 2GO free trial returns in time for UEFA Champions League

February 14, 2017 FOXSoccer2Go, Leagues: Champions League No Comments

For soccer fans in the United States, the legal streaming service FOX Soccer 2GO is offering a free 7-day trial during the month of February.

The free trial is ideal timing for the return of the UEFA Champions League (as well as Copa Libertadores) that begins this week.

With FOX Soccer 2GO, you can watch games live and on-demand via your computer, smartphone and tablet.

In addition to the UEFA Champions League, FOX Soccer 2GO also streams UEFA Europa League, MLS, Bundesliga, Scottish Premier League, CONCACAF Champions League, Copa Libertadores, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games and select England games.

Here’s the streaming schedule for UEFA Champions League games on FOX Soccer 2GO (all times Eastern):

 

Tuesday, February 14

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

 

Wednesday, February 15

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Real Madrid vs. Napoli, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

 

 

Tuesday, February 21

Manchester City vs. Monaco, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

 

Wednesday, February 22

Sevilla vs. Leicester, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 1 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Porto vs. Juventus, 2:45pm, FOX Sports 2 and FOX Soccer 2GO (free trial)

Related Posts

About The Author

Christopher Harris

Publisher of World Soccer Talk, Christopher Harris founded the site in 2005. He has been interviewed by The New York Times, The Guardian and several other publications. Plus he has made appearances on NPR, BBC World, CBC, BBC Five Live, talkSPORT and beIN SPORT. Harris, who was born and raised in Wales, has lived in Florida since 1984, and supported Swansea City since 1979. Last but not least, he got engaged during half-time of a MLS game.

Leave a Reply