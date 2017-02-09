57 top-flight players drug-tested, say Spain’s anti-dopers

Madrid (AFP) – Spain’s anti-doping body on Thursday claimed that 57 top-flight footballers have been drug-tested since the start of the season as they hit back at allegations that not one player had undergone a test in the last year.
The El Confidencial newspaper claimed that no first division footballer had been tested since March 2016, the date when the national anti-doping body (AEPSAD) had been suspended by the world anti-doping agency WADA who deemed it non-compliant.
“The few sporadic checks carried out are therefore without validity,” said El Confidencial.
However, AEPSAD responded by explaining in a statement that it had “established partnerships with various international federations so that they are responsible for carrying out the doping controls in our country.”
They added that “57 football players from the first division have undergone tests”.