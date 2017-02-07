Dortmund’s Tuchel plays down Goetze tension

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted he has no problem with Germany’s World Cup winner Mario Goetze, who has been left out of Wednesday’s German Cup tie against Hertha Berlin.
The attacking midfielder was kept on the bench for Saturday’s 1-0 win over RB Leipzig and will miss the round of 16 clash at home to Hertha with a leg injury, according to Tuchel.
“There is no quarrelling, no animosity,” said Tuchel on Tuesday, adding he is convinced the Germany star will yet “prove his class” this season.
But Tuchel admitted Goezte’s lack of form is why he has played the full 90 minutes only four times this season in the league, scoring just one Bundesliga goal.
“Others have more confidence and a better (goal) ratio, that’s the reason why,” explained Tuchel.
The 24-year-old Goetze has struggled since returning at the start of the season after three years at Bayern Munich, where he also failed to hold down a first-team place under Pep Guardiola.
Gonzalo Castro is set to feature in Dortmund’s midfield in Goetze’s absence.
Tuchel also said goalkeeper Roman Buerki will play to pick up match practice after injury.
Security in Dortmund will be in the spotlight after hooligans attacked visiting fans, including women and children, with stones and bottles before Saturday’s 1-0 league win over RB Leipzig, which shocked Germany.
Around 60 banners with anti-RB Leipzig slogans — some highly offensive — appeared on the south terrace at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park during the match.
“I saw the banners on the terrace, but didn’t read them,” said Tuchel.
“I know people who were standing on that terrace who are not at all violent and there shouldn’t be a blanket condemnation for all.”
But Tuchel condemned any violence.
“It must be possible to go to the ground with children and family.
“We distance ourselves from the violence, that goes without saying.”