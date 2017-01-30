Where to find Liverpool vs. Chelsea on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea, you’ve come to the right place.
After a busy FA Cup weekend, the Premier League returns on Tuesday with a massive clash between high-flying Chelsea and long-suffering Liverpool. The Reds will hope to bounce back from a dreadful week of losses in the League Cup and FA Cup. Chelsea, meanwhile, will hope to continue chugging along in their race to try to win the Premier League title.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it on television and via legal streaming:
Who: Liverpool vs. Chelsea
What: Premier League, gameweek 23
When: Game kicks off at 3pm ET / Noon PT; Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Where: Live on NBCSN, NBC Universo, NBC Sports App and Sling Blue (free trial)
With Sling Blue, you can watch Liverpool vs. Chelsea and tons of Premier League soccer games with a free 7-day trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Plus Sling Blue, the legal streaming service, also streams the La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, League Cup, Championship, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, 2017 Gold Cup, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, CONCACAF Champions League, Bundesliga, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games and select England games.
The Sling TV app is available for Windows 7 & higher, Apple computers (Lion 10.7 & higher), Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire tablet (running Android 4.4.2+), Roku, Android TV, ZTE, Channel Master, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Android 4.0.3 (and higher) phones & tablets and Xbox One.
