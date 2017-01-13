Where to find Leeds United vs. Derby on US TV and streaming

If you’re trying to find out how you can watch Leeds United vs. Derby, you’ve come to the right place.
Leeds United has another opportunity tonight to climb into the top three in the Championship while seventh-place Derby County can move up a couple of places with a win at Elland Road. The two clubs, formerly managed by Brian Clough, meet face-to-face in what should be an entertaining Championship encounter.
Here are all of the details of where you can watch it via legal streaming:
Who: Leeds United vs. Derby
What: Championship
When: Broadcast begins at 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT; Friday, January 13, 2017
Where: Live on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and fuboTV (free trial)
With fuboTV, you can watch Leeds United vs. Derby and tons of other Championship games with a free 24-hour trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast or Roku.
Plus fuboTV, the legal streaming service, also streams La Liga, Liga MX, MLS, Primeira Liga, Serie A, Ligue Un, Brasileirao, CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, NASL, Copa Argentina, 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup and 2019 Copa America.
The fuboTV app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV, Android smartphones, Android tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle.
