A-League soccer moves to ESPN3 in United States

October 24, 2016 ESPN, Leagues: A-League 5 Comments

In the past few years, live matches from the Australian top flight A-League have aired in the United States on FOX Sports 2, FOX Soccer Plus and One World Sports. And now for the 2016/17 season, matches will be shown exclusively via ESPN3.

The new season began October 7 and will run through May 7, 2017 for the A-League Grand Final. Sydney FC has already taken a commanding lead atop the A-League table having won all of their first three matches.

Gameweek 4 of the Australian A-League kicks off this weekend with several being shown live on ESPN3 and Sling Orange (see below). We’ve also included other A-League games scheduled to appear on ESPN3 in subsequent weeks:

All times Eastern USA

Friday, October 28

Melbourne City FC vs. Adelaide United, 4:50am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Saturday, October 29

Newcastle Jets vs. Sydney FC, 2:35am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Western Sydney Wanderers vs. Central Coast Mariners, 4:50am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Sunday, October 30

Brisbane Roar vs. Perth Glory, 2am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Monday, October 31

Melbourne Victory vs. Wellington Phoenix, 4:50am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Friday, November 4

Melbourne City vs. Brisbane Roar, 4:50am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Saturday, November 5

Newcastle Jets vs. Wellington Phoenix, 2:35am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Melbourne Victory vs. Sydney FC, 4:50am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Sunday, November 6

Central Coast Mariners vs. Adelaide United, 1am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Western Sydney Warriors vs. Perth Glory, 3am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Thursday, November 10

Newcastle Jets vs. Melbourne City, 3:50am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Friday, November 11

Brisbane Roar vs. Adelaide United, 3:50am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Saturday, November 12

Wellington Phoenix vs. Central Coast Mariners, 1:35am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Western Sydney Warriors vs. Melbourne Victory, 3:50am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

Sunday, November 13

Perth Glory vs. Sydney FC, 1am, ESPN3 and Sling Orange (free trial)

  1. George October 25, 2016

    The top logos are incorrect, there are only 10 teams and except for Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western Sydney Wanderers.

    • Christopher Harris October 25, 2016

      Fixed!

  2. Alan Zeino October 6, 2017

    The 2017-18 season doesn’t seem to be on ESPN3 anymore. Any idea where the A-League went for this season?

    • Christopher Harris October 6, 2017

      Unfortunately no one has picked up the rights to the A-League in the United States yet.

      • Martin Byatt October 19, 2017

        Thanks, was wondering the same and didn’t see it scheduled on ESPN3. Sucks. It was working well under FSPlus, not as well under ESPN3 and now no coverage. Sucks. Not ideal for A-League to miss out on massive US market.

