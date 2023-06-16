Here are all of the details of where you can watch Colombia vs Iraq on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Colombia vs Iraq
|WHAT
|International Friendly
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Friday, June 16, 2023
|WHERE
|Fanatiz
|FREE TRIAL
|WATCH NOW
With Fanatiz, you can watch Colombia vs Iraq and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Fanatiz includes access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service is also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues. Plus Fanatiz also has exclusive international friendly matches throughout the year, such as Colombia vs Iraq.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. Plans start at $9.99 per month for full access, and the service also offers pay-per-view options for select exclusive games. You can also choose a less expensive plan that includes only certain competitions.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).Photo credit: Imago
