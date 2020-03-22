Read our guide about how to watch movies, sports and TV shows via Sling Blue.

Sling Blue offers a ton of entertainment, news, sports and kids channels for you to choose from including ones that let you watch soccer via Sling Blue.

Last updated: April 27, 2020

Channels included: A&E, AMC, AXS TV, BBC America, BET, Bloomberg Television, Bravo, Cartoon Network, Cheddar, Chiller, CNN, Comedy Central, Comet TV, Discovery, E!, EPIX Drive-In, Food Network, FOX (select markets), FOX News, Fuse, FS1, FX, Fuse, History Channel. HGTV, HLN, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Local Now, Maker, MSNBC, National Geographic, NBC (select markets), NBCSN, NBC Sports regional channels, Newsy, NFL Network, Nick Jr., Paramount Network, Polaris, Stadium, SyFy, TBS, TLC, TNT, Travel Channel, Tribeca Shortlist, truTV, USA, Viceland

Soccer leagues/competitions featured: Premier League, UEFA Champions League, MLS, Liga MX, Bundesliga, World Cup, Women’s World Cup

Pricing: $30 per month ($20/month for first month)

Contract: No contract. Month to month.

Soccer-related add-on packages available:

Cloud DVR ($5/month extra): 10 hours of Cloud DVR storage

Sports Extra ($10/month extra): ACC Network, ACCNX, beIN SPORTS, ESPN Bases Loaded, ESPN Goal Line, ESPNews, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, MLB Network, MLB, Strike Zone, NBA TV, NHL Network, Outside, TV SEC Network, SEC Network+, Tennis Channel

News Extra ($5/month extra): BBC World News, CGTN, CNN-News18, Euro News, France 24, Fusion, HLN, Law & Crime Trial Network, NewsMax TV, Weather Nation, RT America, SCI

Replay options: Sling TV features on-demand for many (but not all) channels. Sling TV offers the ability to replay content that has aired in the past 3 days on select channels.

Devices supported: Apple TV, Apple iOS 8 (& higher) phones & tablets, Roku, Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, Air TV Player, Android TV, Android phones, Windows, LG, Google Chrome, Samsung, Oculus TV and Portal from Facebook

Access the following apps with your Sling Blue login: Bravo, FOX Now, FOX Sports GO, FXNOW, NatGeoTV, NBC, NBC Sports App, SyFy, USA Now

Local channels available via Sling Blue: Enter zip code on website to determine availability.

Number of streams: 3 simultaneous streams

Pros: (1) Reliability and quality of streams are best among streaming platforms.

