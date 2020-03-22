Read our guide about how to watch movies, sports and TV shows via CBS All Access.

Last updated: April 27, 2020

What is CBS All Access? CBS All Access features exclusive content as well as a back catalog of older programming plus exclusive original shows.

Sports coverage currently included: NWSL, NFL, college football, Big3 Basketball, NCAA March Madness, World Series of Poker and UEFA Champions League (beginning August 2021)

Channels included: CBS, CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ, ET Live

CBS All Access exclusive original programs: Star Trek Discovery, Star Trek Picard, The Stand (coming in 2020), The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone

Some of the movies on CBS All Access: 8MM, The Adventures of Tintin, Awakenings, Clockwork Orange, Funny Girl, My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Perfect Storm, Pretty In Pink, Single White Female, The Social Network, St Elmo’s Fire, Stand By Me, You’ve Got Mail

Some of the TV shows on CBS All Access: Big Brother, Blue Bloods, Entertainment Tonight, Interrogation, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NCIS, Seal Team, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Survivor, Tell Me A Story, The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, Why Women Kill, Young Sheldon

Advantages of CBS All Access: (1) More than 10,000 episodes of CBS content, and (2) live stream of your local CBS network

Devices supported: PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

Pricing: $5.99/month (with advertising), $9.99/month (without advertising)

DVR: Not available.

Special offer: Sign up for an annual plan and save over 15% off the monthly rate. Annual pricing is $59.99/year (with commercials) and $99.99/year (no commercials).

Free trial: 7-day trial.

