



Warren Barton is this week’s interview guest. The Gaffer discusses the new gig for the former Newcastle and Wimbledon defender as analyst for Fox Soccer Match Day. Barton chats about his memories of his role in the greatest Premiership match ever, the early days at Wimbledon alongside Vinnie Jones, his infamous England debut where thugs forced the match against Ireland at Lansdowne Road to be abandoned after less than 30 minutes, and more.