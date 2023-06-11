FOX Sports have released a humorous new commercial featuring the USWNT, titled “USA vs The World.” The video promotes the upcoming coverage from FOX of the Women’s World Cup, which starts in July. The United States Women are going for their third title in a row as the tournament heads to Australia and New Zealand.

Set to The Donnas’ version of “Dancing With Myself,” the promo spot features stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, and Crystal Dunn. It even has a cameo from former USA team captain and FOX studio analyst Carli Lloyd.

Throughout, characters representing England, Brazil, France, Australia, Italy, Germany, Japan and other nations propose various comical ways to foil the US. Spy drones, time travel, and cancelled flights are among the misfortunes that could befall the USWNT and stop a three-peat.

FOX USA vs The World Commercial

Of course nothing, not even advanced German simulation technology, can stop the dominant USA.

It’s a jovial, albeit a bit presumptuous, celebration of the dominance of the USWNT in recent years. Clearly the star attraction of the tournament for both US fans and FOX, it’s not surprising they’d hype up the home team as an unstoppable juggernaut. The overall level of the women’s game has continued to grow worldwide. However, the USA relatively easily won the last two World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

The ad ends with the notion that “the entire world is going to do whatever it takes to stop the US”. It’s a sentiment to which Alex Morgan offers the rebuttal, “Good luck with that.”

Indeed, while competition has improved, it will be a tough go for anyone to dethrone the US. Cockamamie schemes as shown in the ad certainly won’t do the trick. It will take possibly near-perfection, and yes, a little bit of luck.