Thierry Henry is ready to engage in contract renewal negotiations with CBS. The UEFA Champions League pundit is part of the sensational team that broadcasts the top European club competition for American audiences. Alongside the likes of Kate Abdo, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, CBS has a worldwide fandom when it comes to its coverage.

Now, with the season over and Manchester City crowned champions, CBS faces the task of retaining its talented crew. With the show’s popularity, this should not be too big of a challenge. Kate Abdo signed an exclusive four-year extension with CBS that the crew announced during Saturday’s coverage.

Thierry Henry, though, presents an interesting challenge. The Arsenal legend has ambition as a manager. He managed both Monaco and Montreal in addition to his time as an assistant with Belgium. Now, rumors swirl about his connection to the vacant PSG job. Reports indicate Julian Nagelsmann wants Henry, who is one of the best French players of all time, as an assistant.

Henry partially addressed those rumors on Saturday. He said that even though people were talking about him, he was not doing any talking on his own accord. Henry added that, at the moment, he is with CBS. He is ready to talk.

Thierry Henry key to CBS coverage

CBS Sports VP of Production Pete Radovich is the man responsible for assembling this talented crew. Henry was the last to join the CBS coverage of the Champions League. Ironically, he replaced Roberto Martinez, who Henry worked under at Belgium. Radovich said Henry filled a gap in the CBS lineup.

With Richards and Carragher both defenders from England, Henry provided a more international and attacking look. The Frenchman won the World Cup with France in 1998 and the Premier League twice with Arsenal. Individually, Henry won the Premier League Golden Boot four times, adding a pair of Premier League Player of the Year awards along the way.

Part of what makes Henry critical to the future of CBS’s Champions League coverage is his ability to speak on issues off the pitch. Racism has been a major talking point among the CBS crew regarding this season’s Champions League. Henry spoke about that at length before Saturday’s game.

Whatever the future holds for Thierry Henry, he appears ready to stay with CBS, and his fellow pundits seem hopeful for a new contract for the Frenchman.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Sportimage