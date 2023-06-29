The much-anticipated film about Thomas Rongen and his time with the American Samoa national team is hitting the big screen. Next Goal Wins premieres at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The festival is set to start on September 7th and run for a full 10 days.

Filmmaker and actor Taika Waititi wrote the screenplay for the movie and directed it as well. Waititi previously collected an Academy Award for writing the hit comedy/drama Jojo Rabbit. The filmmaker also helped create the What We Do in the Shadows franchise and directed two Thor movies.

TIFF CEO excited for movie premiere

“We’re thrilled to welcome Taika back to the Festival and share his audacious take on the most popular sport in the world,” claimed TIFF CEO, Cameron Bailey. “Next Goal Wins is perfect for TIFF fans of the beautiful game looking for their football fix until the 2024 World Cup arrives.”

The Toronto International Film Festival was founded in 1976 and is one of the largest festivals of its kind. In fact, nearly 500,000 people attend the festivities each year throughout the 10-day run. The festival has essentially become an indicator to gauge potential Oscar picks in the future. Many Academy Award-winning films get their start at the TIFF.

Film follows Thomas Rongen with the American Samoa national team

Next Goal Wins follows Thomas Rongen as he transitions from coaching the United States U20 team to American Samoa. The team was of the worst national teams in the world. They previously suffered the heaviest defeat in international soccer history. Australia beat the American Samoa 31-0 in 2001. However, Rongen helped guide the team to just their second-ever FIFA-recognized victory. Michael Fassbender stars as Rongen in the upcoming film.

Following its run at the TIFF, Next Goal Wins goes to a general release about a month later. The film hits theaters nationwide on November 17.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Album