Thursday, July 10
FC Wil 1900 v Aston Villa (in Switzerland)
Saturday, July 12
Aberdeen v Manchester United
FC Sion v Everton (in Switzerland)
FC Zurich v Aston Villa
Tranmere Rovers v Liverpool
Monday, July 14
North Ferriby United v Hull City
Macclesfield v Blackburn Rovers
Tuesday, July 15
Lincoln City v Aston Villa
Winterton Rangers v Hull City
Southend v Fulham
Wednesday, July 16
Exeter City v Portsmouth
Borussia Moenchengladbach v West Bromwich Albion
Lucerne v Liverpool
Thursday, July 17
Hampton & Richmond Borough v West Ham United
Friday, July 18
York City v Middlesbrough
Swindon Town v Portsmouth
Newcastle Town v Stoke City
Saturday, July 19
Kaizer Chiefs v Manchester United
Cambridge United v Everton
Fulham v Celtic
FC St. Veit v Wigan
Barnet v Arsenal
Hartlepool v Newcastle United
KV Oostende v Hull City
FC Koln v West Bromwich Albion
Wisla Krakow v Liverpool
Arbroath v Sunderland
Sunday, July 20
Sporting Lisbon v Sunderland
Monday, July 21
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Blackburn Rovers (in Austria)
Tuesday, July 22
Orlando Pirates v Manchester United
Shrewsbury Town v West Bromwich Albion
Szombathelyi Haladas v Arsenal (in Hungary)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Wigan
Chesterfield v Hull City
Celtic v Middlesbrough (in Algarve)
Preston North End v Everton
Hertha Berlin v Liverpool
Bournemouth v Portsmouth
Walsall v Aston Villa
FC Nürnberg v Stoke City
Wednesday, July 23
Cheltenham Town v West Bromwich Albion
Guangzhou Pharmaceutical v Chelsea (in China)
Busan I’Park v Fulham (in Korea)
Vitoria Setubal v Sunderland
Thursday, July 24
MLS All-Stars v West Ham United (in Toronto)
Vitoria Guimaraes v Middlesbrough (in Algarve)
Friday, July 25
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Nigeria or Nigerian Premier League team v Portsmouth (in Nigeria)
Hannover 96 v Wigan
Benfica v Blackburn Rovers
Rochdale v Bolton Wanderers
Saturday, July 26
Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs v Manchester United
Ipswich Town v West Bromwich Albion
Ulsan Tigers v Fulham (in Korea)
Crewe v Hull City
Chengdu Blades v Chelsea (in Macau)
Hamburg v Manchester City
Doncaster v Newcastle United
Sporting Lisbon v Blackburn Rovers
Macclesfield v Bolton Wanderers
Sunday, July 27
Manchester United v Portsmouth (in Tinapa, Nigeria)
Monday, July 28
Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
Burgenland XI v Arsenal (in Austria)
Cobh Rangers v Sunderland
Tuesday, July 29
Northampton Town v West Bromwich Albion
Malaysia v Chelsea (in Kuala Lumpar)
Barnsley v Wigan
Oldham v Hull City
Peterborough United v West Ham United
Carlisle United v Middlesbrough
Notts County v Stoke City
Tranmere v Bolton Wanderers
Wednesday, July 30
Chicago Fire v Everton
Stuttgart v Arsenal
Leyton Orient v Tottenham
Nottingham Forest v Sunderland
Villarreal v Liverpool
Friday, August 1
Hereford v West Bromwich Albion
Celtic v Tottenham Hotspur (in Rotterdam)
Southampton v West Ham United
Lokomotiv Moscow v Chelsea (in Moscow)
Hertha Berlin v Newcastle United (in Palma, Mallorca)
Doncaster Rovers v Bolton Wanderers
Saturday, August 2
Reading v Aston Villa
Arsenal v Juventus
Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan
Birmingham City v Fulham
Hibernian v Middlesbrough
Lokomotiv Moscow or AC Milan or Sevilla or v Chelsea (in Moscow)
Manchester United v Espanyol
Rangers v Liverpool
Stockport County v Manchester City
Shrewsbury Town v Stoke City
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackburn Rovers
Chorley v Bolton Wanderers
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
Sunday, August 3
Sunderland v Ajax of Amsterdam
Hearts v Hull City
Arsenal v Real Madrid
Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur (in Rotterdam)
Colorado Rapids v Everton
AC Milan or Sevilla or v Chelsea (in Moscow)
Real Mallorca v Newcastle United
Monday, August 4
Ipswich Town v West Ham United
Oxford v Portsmouth
ArisThessaloniki v Bolton Wanderers (in Greece)
Peterborough v Manchester United
Tuesday, August 5
Walsall v West Bromwich Albion
Darlington v Middlesbrough
Havant & Waterlooville v Portsmouth
Hibs v Wigan
Vålerenga v Liverpool
Southampton v Stoke City
Wednesday, August 6
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
Newcastle United v PSV Eindhoven
Celtic v Manchester City
Manchester United v Juventus
Thursday, August 7
Athlone Town v Sunderland
Friday, August 8
Ajax of Amsterdam v Arsenal
Liverpool v Lazio
Stoke City v Osasuna
AEK Athens v Bolton Wanderers
Sparta Rotterdam v Middlesbrough
Saturday, August 9
Shamrock Rovers v Sunderland
West Ham United v Villarreal
Sevilla v Arsenal (in Amsterdam)
Everton v PSV Eindhoven
Fulham v Torino
Manchester City v AC Milan
Hull City v Osasuna
Newcastle United v Valencia
Blackburn Rovers v NAC Breda
West Bromwich Albion v Real Mallorca
Sunday, August 10
Tottenham Hotspur v AS Roma
Utrecht v Wigan
Manchester United v Portsmouth (at Wembley; Community Shield)
Monday, August 11
Gosport Borough v Portsmouth
