



Episode 47 of the EPL Talk Podcast features an interview with Steve Banyard, one of the top football commentators in the Premiership. Banyard discusses his most memorable match he’s ever commentated, what a week is like preparing for an EPL match, his viewpoints on whether video technology should be used in matches, and his input on how commentating his changed over the years. Banyard also talks about his web site, http://www.SoccerCommentator.com