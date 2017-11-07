Out of all of the legal streaming options available in the United States, Sling Blue is one of the most popular for soccer fans because it features the combination of NBC Sports and FOX Sports for as little as $25 per month.

But as with many streaming options, there are plenty of questions about the complete range of channels that the service offers as well as what added features can be included (and at what cost).

Due to Sling TV having so many options, it can be viewed as one of the more complicated choices. But we’ve answered all of your questions in the Sling Blue cheatsheet available for free to you.

Included in the Sling Blue cheatsheet are FAQs, special offers and listings of the apps that you can access with Sling Blue — as well as which soccer leagues and competitions they feature, and more.

Viewing guide is no longer available. Download our free eBook instead