



Episode 60 features an interview with Simon Kuper, famed author of “Football Against The Enemy” and writer for The Financial Times. The episode also celebrates the one year anniversary of the EPL Talk Podcast. During the episode, Kuper tackles many topics including the rise in popularity of the sport in the United States, the significance of the growing appeal of the Premier League around the world, his favorite football memories, the most surprising fact about the beautiful game, and much more including news about a new show from EPL Talk that’s scheduled to debut in May, 2007.