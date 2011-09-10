The EPL Talk Shop offers the Internet’s widest selection of official football and soccer shirts for Premier League clubs.
Arsenal Home Shirt
The Arsenal home shirt for the 2011-12 season features a new crest that marks the club’s 125th anniversary year – and looks forward to the club’s next chapter as the most environmentally-friendly kit Nike has ever produced.
Arsenal Home Shirt
Arsenal Away Shirt
Coming soon
Arsenal Third Shirt
Coming soon
Aston Villa Home Shirt
Coming soon
Aston Villa Away Shirt
Coming soon
Blackburn Rovers Home Shirt
Coming soon
Blackburn Rovers Away Shirt
Coming soon
Bolton Wanderers Home Shirt
Bolton’s home shirt for the 2011-12 season features blue and red geometric shapes on a white shirt, designed and manufactured by Reebok.
Bolton Wanderers Home Shirt
Bolton Wanderers Away Shirt
Coming soon
Chelsea Home Shirt
Chelsea’s home shirt is a classic blue jersey with horizontal blue stripes accentuated by a white trim.
Chelsea Home Shirt
Chelsea Away Shirt
Turquoise squares are set on a black background to create a striking design for Chelsea’s away shirt. The replica shirt incorporates adidas Climacool™ technology, a mixture of heat and moisture controlling materials, ventilation channels and 3D fabrics which improve air flow to the skin in the key heat zones.
Chelsea Away Shirt
Chelsea Third Shirt
Coming soon
Everton Home Shirt
Coming soon
Everton Away Shirt
Everton has gone retro with their amber away shirt. The classic amber shirt is synonymous with Everton legend Alan Ball.
Everton Away Shirt
Fulham Home Shirt
Coming soon
Fulham Away Shirt
The brand-new Fulham away shirt is black with red Kappa logos on the shoulders.
Fulham Away Shirt
Fulham Third Shirt
Coming soon
Liverpool Home Shirt
The Liverpool crest has been freshened up in tribute to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, but Adidas has left the eternal burning flames intact. It is heat-pressed over your heart, and embroidered Adidas logo is on the right chest.
Liverpool Home Shirt
Liverpool Away Shirt
Liverpool’s new official away jersey is constructed of engineered fabric with single stitch pinstripe effect where a shiny silver yarn highlights the solid dark gray body. The shiny silver Liverpool team badge, stripes, performance logo and sponsor design tell the story of creating a new history in a powerful way.
Liverpool Away Shirt
Liverpool Third Shirt
The inclusion of cyan blue in the shirt design dates back to Liverpool’s first home kit worn almost 120 years ago which incorporated alternate white and blue halves – it wasn’t until Bill Shankly became manager that the home kit became completely red, in 1964.
Liverpool Third Shirt
Manchester City Home Shirt
Coming soon
Manchester City Away Shirt
Designed by Umbro, the inspiration for the new Man City away shirt is taken from the most famous shirt in the club’s history – the black and red shirt worn in 1969 and 1970 during which time City won the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners Cup.
Manchester City Away Shirt
Manchester City Third Shirt
Coming soon
Manchester United Home Shirt
Diablo red jersey has a comfortable crew neckline with center front insert. A woven Manchester United team badge is set on the left chest and a Nike Swoosh logo is embroidered on the right chest.
Manchester United Home Shirt
Manchester United Away Shirt
Coming soon
Manchester United Third Shirt
Coming soon
Newcastle United Home Shirt
Newcastle United’s home shirt for the 2011-12 season is quite a departure for the Toon Army. Designed by Puma, the shirt features white sleeves and black and white stripes.
Newcastle United Home Shirt
Newcastle United Away Shirt
Coming soon
Newcastle United Third Shirt
Coming soon
Norwich City Home Shirt
The Canaries are back in the Premier League with a yellow and green shirt designed by Errea, the Italian kit manufacturer.
Norwich City Home Shirt
Norwich City Away Shirt
Coming soon
Queens Park Rangers Home Shirt
Coming soon
Queens Park Rangers Away Shirt
Coming soon
Stoke City Home Shirt
Stoke City’s home shirt for the 2011-12 season features the classic red and white stripes on the front (and back), and are accentuated by red sleeves.
Stoke City Home Shirt
Stoke City Away Shirt
Stoke City’s away shirt for the 2011-12 season resembles the blue and black stripes of Inter Milan.
Stoke City Away Shirt
Swansea City Home Shirt
The first Welsh team in the Premier League return to top flight football with an Adidas shirt featuring black trim and classic white Swansea colors.
Swansea City Home Shirt
Swansea City Away Shirt
Coming soon
Sunderland Home Shirt
Umbro has designed a classic Sunderland shirt for the 2011-12 season accentuated by black trim and red and white stripes.
Sunderland Home Shirt
Sunderland Away Shirt
Sunderland’s away shirt for the 2011-12 season is bold featuring cyan blue with a white horizontal upper chest.
Sunderland Away Shirt
Tottenham Hotspur Home Shirt
Coming soon
Tottenham Hotspur Away Shirt
Coming soon
Tottenham Hotspur Third Shirt
Coming soon
West Bromwich Albion Home Shirt
Coming soon
West Bromwich Albion Away Shirt
Coming soon
Wigan Athletic Home Shirt
Coming soon
Wigan Athletic Away Shirt
Coming soon
Wolverhampton Wanderers Home Shirt
Wolves’s brand new adult short sleeved home shirt for 2011-12 features the Wolves logo which creates almost a 3D effect.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Home Shirt
Wolverhampton Wanderers Away Shirt
The short-sleeved away shirt from Wolves for the 2011-12 season is manufactured by Burrda and features black with gold trim and a round neck collar.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Away Shirt
