The EPL Talk Shop offers the Internet’s widest selection of official football and soccer shirts for Premier League clubs.

Scroll through shirts for all 20 teams below and click on the links to learn more about the shirts and for ordering information. All shirts are 100% official merchandise and are available for delivery worldwide. Hundreds of EPL Talk readers around the world have ordered shirts through this site.

Support your team, and show how passionate of a supporter you are by wearing the official merchandise from the best of the Premier League.

Arsenal Home Shirt



The Arsenal home shirt for the 2011-12 season features a new crest that marks the club’s 125th anniversary year – and looks forward to the club’s next chapter as the most environmentally-friendly kit Nike has ever produced.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Arsenal Away Shirt



Coming soon

Arsenal Third Shirt



Coming soon

Aston Villa Home Shirt



Coming soon

Aston Villa Away Shirt



Coming soon

Blackburn Rovers Home Shirt



Coming soon

Blackburn Rovers Away Shirt

Coming soon

Bolton Wanderers Home Shirt





Bolton’s home shirt for the 2011-12 season features blue and red geometric shapes on a white shirt, designed and manufactured by Reebok.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Bolton Wanderers Away Shirt

Coming soon

Chelsea Home Shirt

Chelsea’s home shirt is a classic blue jersey with horizontal blue stripes accentuated by a white trim.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Chelsea Away Shirt

Turquoise squares are set on a black background to create a striking design for Chelsea’s away shirt. The replica shirt incorporates adidas Climacool™ technology, a mixture of heat and moisture controlling materials, ventilation channels and 3D fabrics which improve air flow to the skin in the key heat zones.

Browse more details about the shirt (including shirt sizes and other options)

Chelsea Third Shirt

Coming soon

Everton Home Shirt

Coming soon

Everton Away Shirt





Everton has gone retro with their amber away shirt. The classic amber shirt is synonymous with Everton legend Alan Ball.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Fulham Home Shirt

Coming soon

Fulham Away Shirt

The brand-new Fulham away shirt is black with red Kappa logos on the shoulders.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Fulham Third Shirt

Coming soon

Liverpool Home Shirt

The Liverpool crest has been freshened up in tribute to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, but Adidas has left the eternal burning flames intact. It is heat-pressed over your heart, and embroidered Adidas logo is on the right chest.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Liverpool Away Shirt

Liverpool’s new official away jersey is constructed of engineered fabric with single stitch pinstripe effect where a shiny silver yarn highlights the solid dark gray body. The shiny silver Liverpool team badge, stripes, performance logo and sponsor design tell the story of creating a new history in a powerful way.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Liverpool Third Shirt

The inclusion of cyan blue in the shirt design dates back to Liverpool’s first home kit worn almost 120 years ago which incorporated alternate white and blue halves – it wasn’t until Bill Shankly became manager that the home kit became completely red, in 1964.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Manchester City Home Shirt

Coming soon

Manchester City Away Shirt

Designed by Umbro, the inspiration for the new Man City away shirt is taken from the most famous shirt in the club’s history – the black and red shirt worn in 1969 and 1970 during which time City won the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners Cup.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Manchester City Third Shirt

Coming soon

Manchester United Home Shirt

Diablo red jersey has a comfortable crew neckline with center front insert. A woven Manchester United team badge is set on the left chest and a Nike Swoosh logo is embroidered on the right chest.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Manchester United Away Shirt

Coming soon

Manchester United Third Shirt

Coming soon

Newcastle United Home Shirt





Newcastle United’s home shirt for the 2011-12 season is quite a departure for the Toon Army. Designed by Puma, the shirt features white sleeves and black and white stripes.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Newcastle United Away Shirt

Coming soon

Newcastle United Third Shirt

Coming soon

Norwich City Home Shirt

The Canaries are back in the Premier League with a yellow and green shirt designed by Errea, the Italian kit manufacturer.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Norwich City Away Shirt

Coming soon

Queens Park Rangers Home Shirt

Coming soon

Queens Park Rangers Away Shirt

Coming soon

Stoke City Home Shirt

Stoke City’s home shirt for the 2011-12 season features the classic red and white stripes on the front (and back), and are accentuated by red sleeves.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Stoke City Away Shirt

Stoke City’s away shirt for the 2011-12 season resembles the blue and black stripes of Inter Milan.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Swansea City Home Shirt

The first Welsh team in the Premier League return to top flight football with an Adidas shirt featuring black trim and classic white Swansea colors.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Swansea City Away Shirt

Coming soon

Sunderland Home Shirt





Umbro has designed a classic Sunderland shirt for the 2011-12 season accentuated by black trim and red and white stripes.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Sunderland Away Shirt





Sunderland’s away shirt for the 2011-12 season is bold featuring cyan blue with a white horizontal upper chest.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Tottenham Hotspur Home Shirt

Coming soon

Tottenham Hotspur Away Shirt

Coming soon

Tottenham Hotspur Third Shirt

Coming soon

West Bromwich Albion Home Shirt

Coming soon

West Bromwich Albion Away Shirt

Coming soon

Wigan Athletic Home Shirt

Coming soon

Wigan Athletic Away Shirt

Coming soon

Wolverhampton Wanderers Home Shirt





Wolves’s brand new adult short sleeved home shirt for 2011-12 features the Wolves logo which creates almost a 3D effect.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)

Wolverhampton Wanderers Away Shirt





The short-sleeved away shirt from Wolves for the 2011-12 season is manufactured by Burrda and features black with gold trim and a round neck collar.

Browse more details about the shirt (such as sizes available and other options)



