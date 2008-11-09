



Episode 19 features an interview with Shane O’Rourke, the president of North American operations for Setanta Sports. This special edition focuses on Setanta’s announcement that they’ll be showing more than 90 live Premiership matches during the 2006/2007 season. The discussion includes what options are available to EPL fans, whether the channel will be showing Euro 2008 qualifiers, who owns the rights to show the Premiership via broadband in North America, what the status is of Setanta in Canada, and everything else you need to know to get the most of the Premiership this upcoming season.