



EPL Talk interviews Shane O’Rourke from Setanta Sports to discuss the latest developments from the 24/7 soccer network in North America, Australia, Bermuda and the Caribbean. O’Rourke discusses several topics including when Setanta may be available on cable, how Fox Soccer Channel and Setanta will decide who gets to show which FA Cup matches on U.S. TV in the 2008/2009 season, and whether Setanta has any regrets regarding the ITVN deal it signed almost two years ago.