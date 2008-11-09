



In episode 77, EPL Talk features an exclusive interview with Setanta executive Shane O’Rourke where the announcement is made regarding their agreement with Dish Network to carry Setanta Sports. O’Rourke answers all of the questions regarding the huge announcement and also delves into many other topics relating to Setanta and the 07/08 Premier League season including Setanta Broadband, ITVN and how much new programming we can expect to see on the network in addition to the soccer coverage. Order Dish Network today via soccerondish.com.