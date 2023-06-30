The Scottish Premiership schedule for the 2023/24 campaign is now available. As is standard for the top flight in Scotland, there are a number of headline games. None of those are bigger than Old Firm between Rangers and Celtic. These two clubs have more Scottish Premiership titles than all the other clubs combined, and it is not overly close.

They are, unsurprisingly, the favorites to win the league again. No team outside of those two has won the division since Aberdeen in 1984/85. That was Sir Alex Ferguson’s second-to-last year in charge of the Scottish side. With Brendan Rodgers returning to Celtic Park and Michael Beale entering his first full season at Ibrox, their battle should be entertaining again.

Of course, those are not the only teams to watch in the Scottish Premiership. Dundee makes its return to the division after a season in the second division. Ironically, it replaces Dundee United in the top flight. Dundee is the only newcomer of the season after Ross County won the Premiership playoffs at the end of last season.

Each of the following games, and the rest of the campaign, is available on Paramount+. Full TV and streaming information about the season is available at the Scottish Premiership TV schedule. Below are five games to circle ahead of the campaign.

Early highlights of Scottish Premiership schedule

Dundee vs. Motherwell (Saturday, Aug. 5)

The only promoted team of the season hosts Motherwell in its return to the top flight. That is a winnable game for Dundee, which has been a yo-yo club of late. Motherwell competed in the ‘bottom six’ competition at the conclusion of last season.

Aberdeen vs. Celtic (Saturday, Aug. 12)

If any team is going to challenge Rangers or Celtic for a spot in the top two, Aberdeen would be a safe pick. Aberdeen had a hiccup of 10th place in 2021/22. Yet, around that, Aberdeen finished in the top four nine times in the last 10 seasons.

Rangers vs. Celtic (Sunday, Sep. 3)

The first Old Firm of the season is in the fourth week. There is something about early-season derbies that means a little bit more. In all likelihood, this game will be a fast marker for the remainder of the campaign for both clubs. Holding an early edge in the table can go a long way.

Hearts vs. Hibs (Saturday, Oct. 7)

On matchday eight, the Edinburgh derby has its first match of the season. Although this is not a title-decider like Old Firm, these two teams would like to finish in the European qualifying sections, as they each did last season.

Rangers vs. Celtic (Saturday, April 6)

Jumping from the early portion of the season to the penultimate weekend before the split, this is likely a pivotal game for the Scottish Premiership title. This is the third and final game of the season for Old Firm in the current Premiership schedule, and the hopes are that it is the most important of the bunch.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus