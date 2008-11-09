



Episode 68 of the EPL Talk Podcast features an interview with Rodney Marsh, the former Tampa Bay Rowdies, Queens Park Rangers, Manchester City and Fulham star who has recently been working as a football pundit for Sky Sports and Talk Sport radio. Now living in Tampa, Marsh shares his memories of the NASL and answers your questions including whether he has any regrets in his football career, what he thinks about the Beckham rule compared to the overindulgences of the NASL, whether he and his Tampa teammates sent hookers to Pele and Chinaglia on the eve of the NASL Soccerbowl, whether the standard of play in the NASL was that bad back then and much more including the most interesting fact about him that may surprise many of you. Plus we speak with EPL Talk Correspondent Kevin Jones to hear about a memorable match in America from 1989 involving Arsenal against Independiente of Argentina.